A prominent Nigerian sports journalist and radio presenter has been reported dead on Friday, April 17

The cause of the death of the veteran journalist is yet to be made known his family

Tributes have poured in from across Nigeria in every sphere of life as they mourn the former HITV presenter

The Nigerian sports family has been thrown into mourning following the death of famous sports presenter Temisan Okomi.

Okomi's death was confirmed by veteran sports analyst and presenter, Godwin Enakhena, on Friday, April 17.

Veteran sports journalist, Temisan Okomi dies after an asthma attack. Photo by: @oluwashina.

Source: Twitter

Okomi passes away

Respected Nigerian sports presenter Temisan Okomi has passed away after suffering an asthma attack on Friday.

According to his wife, Okomi was taken to the hospital, where he died after the efforts of the doctors.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Soliu Adeyemo revealed that the former Lagos Television staff member was in good health earlier in the week and had resumed work at Classic FM.

Adeyemo explained that Okomi fell ill on Wednesday, which prevented him from returning to his duties, and he sadly passed away in the early hours of Friday. He said:

"I remember, he had an attack during a pre-Olympic show series we produced then, It was London 2012. He was the presenter and Enefiok Udo Obong was the guest. It was serious but he got back his composure after a period of time."

Okomi's last tweet on X was during Arsenal's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, April 14, per reactions from friends and well-wishers following Okomi's death. He wrote:

"The Champions League is hard, man."

Veteran sports journalist, Temisan Okomi passes away three days after Arsenal qualify for the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Photo by: Temisan Okomi.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from friends and well-wishers following Okomi's death. Read them below:

@Omojuwa wrote:

Temisan Okomi was an inspiring family man. Let’s do whatever we can to support them. Please reach out to my brother @biolakazeem if interested. Please let’s do this @PoojaMedia. We owe this one thing to him."

@femstec said:

"It's so sad, seeing him on HITV some 20 years ago was motivating, him alongside Bada Akintunde Johnson, Biola Kazeem, Ayodeji Omotoyinbo, Kibati Bankole etc.

"RIP to a legend."

@arowolek wrote:

"This is heartbreaking!!! I haven't seen his tweet for a while now and am wondering what could be wrong. He is going to be missed by his family and loved ones. I can't imagine how his son he was so proud of will be feeling at a time like this. May his soul rest in peace."

@Agunbay01 added:

"Nigeria just lost a broadcasting goat who actually shared the grass.

"RIP Temisan Okomi."

@ShinaFasheun said:

"A great veteran I remember him at STV and Cool FM.He was part of the generation of Godwin Enakheina, Deji Omotoyinbo, Charles Anasodo, great sport journalist. I wish his family well."

Journalist dies at AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African football community is in mourning following the sudden death of Malian journalist Mohamed Soumare in Rabat, Morocco.

Soumare, a respected media officer for Stade Malien de Bamako and head of marketing and media at the Malian Professional League, was found unresponsive in his hotel room while covering the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Source: Legit.ng