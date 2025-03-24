Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has publicly admitted that he watched the goals scored by Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen during their match in the fifth round of the World Cup qualifiers

The former CAF Player of the Year scored a brace, helping Nigeria climb to fourth place in CAF Qualification Group C

The 71-year-old coach is now focused on securing a win against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana when the two teams meet in Abidjan tomorrow

Gernot Rohr stated that he watched the brace scored by Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen against Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers last Friday.

The former Gabon coach warned the Super Eagles to be cautious of Zimbabwe’s tactics.

The Warriors secured a 2-2 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa last Thursday.

Gernot Rohr said he watched the brace scored by Victor Osimhen during their World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

Rohr praise Osimhen

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has praised the scoring abilities of in-form Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

According to NationSports, the former Super Eagles coach stated that Nigeria is on the right track for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Rohr also noted that Zimbabwe's coach, Michael Nees, has introduced a new philosophy to the team since his appointment.

The 71-year-old added that the Super Eagles will not have it easy when they face Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo tomorrow. He said:

“I saw the goals from Victor Osimhen, and it was wonderful. Congratulations and I think Nigeria is on the right way for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“It would be very interesting games on Tuesday but I also think Zimbabwe has a very good team with a good coach (Michael Nees) from Germany.

”The Warriors played well against us in Durban and they have some wonderful players from England and Saudi Arabia.

“It may not be that easy for the Super Eagles,” he added.

With the win over Rwanda, Nigeria sit in fourth position with six points per BBC.

Gernot Rohr said the Cheetahs of Benin Republic will beat South Africa to top the CAF Qualification Group C table. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Rohr wants to beat South Africa

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has charged his players to beat Bafana Bafana in their World Cup qualifiers tomorrow.

The former Super Eagles coach said beating South Africa will take them to the zenith of CAF Qualification Group C.

He said the Cheetahs will throw everything at their opponents after failing to beat Zimbabwe in match five last Thursday. Rohr said via NationSports:

“If we beat South Africa on Tuesday in Abidjan, we will go to 11 points and be leader of this group which will be fantastic.

“We have reached the halfway stage with five matches and have had three away games and two home games in Abidjan and not in Cotonou but we are second in the group.

"As such, the players are going to give their all and aim to surprise South Africa, who are the favourites on paper."

Benin Republic are in second place, two points behind group leaders South Africa with 10 points per TNT Sports.

Popoola advises Rohr to focus Benin

Nigerian journalist Nusirat Popoola has advised Gernot Rohr to focus on his role with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Popoola mentioned that the German coach appears keen on managing the Super Eagles, likely due to the abundance of stars in the team. She said:

"I am perplexed that our former coach Gernot Rohr is still talking about the Super Eagles as if he is their coach. The German is always reacting to any news that concerns the Super Eagles.

"Rohr tried during his tenure to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup in Russia without our usual calculations. I want him to focus on his team and leave Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup."

Gernot Rohr managed the Super Eagles of Nigeria from 2016 to 2021 (five years) before being dismissed by the Nigeria Football Federation per Vanguard.

Date, time and how to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that both teams will clash at the magnificent Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, March 25.

The match would be televised live on SuperSport and on CAF's official channels.

This is the fourth time both nations are meeting in the World Cup qualifier and Nigeria have the upper hand, winning the last two of the previous three matches involving the two teams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng