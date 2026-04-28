Arsenal has stepped up their pursuit of Victor Osimhen with plans for a record-breaking transfer bid for the Nigerian forward

Galatasaray is expected to demand over £100 million for the Super Eagles striker ahead of the summer transfer window

The total deal could rise to £200 million including wages, making Osimhen one of Arsenal’s highest earners

Arsenal have taken a major step in their bid to sign Victor Osimhen, with reports indicating the Premier League giants are now actively working behind the scenes to secure the Nigerian striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners’ sporting director Andrea Berta was recently spotted in Istanbul during the explosive derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sunday, April 26.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly initiated formal contact regarding a summer move for Victor Osimhen. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

During that visit, Berta is believed to have held discussions with club officials, including Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek, as Arsenal began exploring the feasibility of a blockbuster deal, Afrik-Foot reports.

Interest in Osimhen is not new, but this latest development suggests Arsenal are now moving from admiration to concrete action as they look to strengthen their attack.

Osimhen seen as the missing piece for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to add a world-class striker capable of delivering in decisive moments, and Osimhen fits that profile perfectly.

The Nigerian forward has built a reputation as one of the most complete attackers in world football, combining pace, strength, aerial dominance, and clinical finishing to his game.

The 27-year-old forward’s recent performances, including a standout display in Galatasaray’s derby win, have only reinforced his value.

This season, Osimhen has registered an impressive 20 goals in all competitions, following an even more prolific previous campaign where he scored 37 goals in all competitions.

Despite Arsenal’s strong performances in both domestic and European competitions, questions remain about their consistency in front of goal.

The addition of a proven striker like Osimhen could be the final piece needed to transform the Gunners into genuine title winners.

How much will Osimhen cost?

While Arsenal’s interest is clear, completing the deal will not be straightforward.

According to Four Four Two, Galatasaray are expected to demand a transfer fee in excess of £100 million, which would represent a record-breaking sale for the Turkish giants.

Victor Osimhen would likely represent a total financial commitment of approximately £200 million over a standard five-year contract. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the transfer fee, the financial commitment could rise to around £200 million over five years when wages and bonuses are included.

Osimhen currently earns a significant salary, and any move to North London would likely require Arsenal to offer a weekly wage close to £300,000.

Such figures would place the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner among the club’s top earners and require careful adjustment of their wage structure.

However, Arsenal’s strong financial position, bolstered by increased revenue and consistent performances, means they are well placed to make such an investment.

The move could also trigger departures, with current forwards like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus potentially making way as the club reshapes its attacking line.

Arsenal sporting director spotted in Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, with sporting director Andrea Berta personally attending the high-profile Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce to scout the Super Eagles striker.

Despite Arsenal securing a big-money move for Viktor Gyokeres last summer, the North London club are still actively exploring elite attacking options, and Osimhen sits high on that list.

Source: Legit.ng