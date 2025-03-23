Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has cautioned the Super Eagles ahead of their clash with Zimbabwe on March 25

The Cheetahs surrendered a two-goal lead to drop two points against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier on Thursday

Nigeria sit in fourth position with six points while Zimbabwe are bottom of the log with three points in the CAF Qualification Group C

Gernot Rohr has issued a stern warning to the Super Eagles ahead of their clash with Zimbabwe.

Nigeria will face the Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on March 25.

The Cheetahs squandered a two-goal lead in their encounter with Zimbabwe last Thursday.

Gernot Rohr has told the Super Eagles of Nigeria not to underestimate Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Rohr warns Nigeria again

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has advised the Super Eagles not to underestimate Zimbabwe in their Match 6 of the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Brila, the German coach stated that the Warriors would play without fear, as they have nothing to lose.

Rohr also mentioned that Michael Nees will lead an attacking side to Uyo, featuring striker Knowledge Musona. He said:

“We knew that it was the last chance for Zimbabwe to qualify for the World Cup. Now, with three points it is finished.

But they are fighting very well and I know with this coach and his staff, they will do the same in Uyo and the same against Rwanda and Lesotho.”

The Warriors of Zimbabwe showed resilience in their last match, coming from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic per Vavel.

Ahead of the encounter against South Africa, Rohr said it is difficult playing away from home.

He said the Super Eagles had more fans than the Cheetahs when both teams played in Abidjan. Rohr said:

“We never lost in Abidjan, but when you see the last game against Nigeria where we played a 1-1 draw, there were more people from Nigeria than Benin in the stadium.

Benin Republic will welcome South Africa in their World Cup qualifiers on March 25.

Gernot Rohr has cautioned the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Olowookere agrees with Rohr

Nigerian journalist Oluwabusayo Olowookere emphasised that the team must not underestimate the Zimbabwean side.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Olowookere stated that Gernot Rohr has firsthand experience with the Warriors, and Coach Eric Chelle should not take this advice lightly. He said:

Well, I believe he made the right point.

The reason being that the team came back from a two-goal deficit and held Benin Republic to a 2-2 draw in their last match, which was a big result for them.

The Super Eagles should not afford to relax after their victory over the Amavubi Stars of Rwanda on Friday. They need to fight till the end of the game to secure the very important win.

Rohr makes Group C prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr has stated that South Africa stands a better chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The former Niger Republic coach believes Bafana Bafana has quality players capable of getting the job done.

The German coach also acknowledged that while the Super Eagles are favourites, they have not lived up to expectations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng