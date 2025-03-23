Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr said his former Super Eagles players will be thrilled when his team defeats South Africa in their World Cup qualifiers

Gernot Rohr has made a fresh claim ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on March 25.

The German coach stated that his former Super Eagles players would be happy if the Cheetahs defeated Bafana Bafana in their Match 6 of the qualifiers.

South Africa beat Lesotho 2-0 to top CAF Qualification Group C at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last Friday.

Gernot Rohr claims that Super Eagles players would be happy if Benin Republic beat South Africa on March 25.

Rohr makes another revelation

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr claimed that Nigeria's players will be excited about a win against South Africa.

According to Owngoal, the 71-year-old said the Cheetahs are determined to win their match against Bafana Bafana to have a chance of topping CAF Qualification Group C.

The former Gabon coach noted that Nigeria’s victory over Rwanda in Kigali has opened up the group.

He added that the group is still wide open, with South Africa leading Benin Republic by just two points. He said via Daily Post:

“The Super Eagles of Nigeria will go all out to win against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, who will fight to stay in the race.

“My former players will want me to beat South Africa and it’s the same for all teams playing on Tuesday in the group”.

“You have Nigeria who have gotten their first win also behind us. I think we have to beat South Africa because every team in the group has to beat the other team”, he said.

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Hugo Broos stated that no player is guaranteed a permanent starting spot ahead of their encounter against Benin Republic.

The 72-year-old explained that the goal scorers against Lesotho might find themselves on the bench, saying via IOL:

"No one is guaranteed a regular starting place. We are a family of 23, not 11."

"Lesotho were the right opponents for them to start, but maybe not Benin."

Benin Republic will host South Africa in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on March 25.

Gernot Rohr stated that his former players in the current Super Eagles squad will be filled with joy if Benin Republic beats South Africa on Tuesday.

Rohr warns Nigeria again

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has advised the Super Eagles not to underestimate Zimbabwe in their Match 6 of the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Brila, the German coach stated that the Warriors would play without fear, as they have nothing to lose.

Rohr also mentioned that Michael Nees will lead an attacking side to Uyo, featuring striker Knowledge Musona. He said:

“We knew that it was the last chance for Zimbabwe to qualify for the World Cup. Now, with three points it is finished.

Broos will stop Benin Republic

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has explained that he believes his boys will get help from Nigeria and then qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following their 2-0 win over Lesotho on Friday, Bafana Bafana take themselves top of the CAF qualification Group C with 10 points.

Benin Republic are second with 8 points as the Cheetahs dropped points when they played a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe.

