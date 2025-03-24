Nigeria vs Zimbabwe is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo and both teams clash in a World Cup qualifier

After 6 points from four matches, the Super Eagles must win this game as they chase group leaders South Africa who are on 10 points

Any further slip from Zimbabwe will mathematically rule them out in the race for the FIFA World Cup ticket

All roads lead to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as the Super Eagles of Nigeria welcome Zimbabwe on Match Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After victory over Rwanda in Kigali, the three-time African champions will hope to register their second victory of the campaign against the brave Warriors.

As it stands in the group, South Africa lead the pack with 10 points, Benin are second with 8, Rwanda are third with 7, Nigeria occupy the fourth position with 6 points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe have 5 and 3 points respectively in fifth and sixth position.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe preview

Both teams arrived in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday and observed their first training sessions at the match venue on Sunday.

This is the fourth time both nations are meeting in the World Cup qualifier and Nigeria have the upper hand, winning the last two of the previous three matches involving the two teams, Sports Mole.

The last time both teams faced off, it ended in a 1-1 draw, but the Warriors are expected to stage a fight inside the packed Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Zimbabwe head into the encounter after a spirited fightback that saw them recover from a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw against Benin on Thursday.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe team news

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without star midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba who suffered a calf injury in action against Watford. He will be sidelined for the next six weeks

Nakamba is one of Zimbabwe’s most experienced star player having been a full international since 2015, Thisday reports.

Though Michael Nees's team has shown resilience, they continue to languish at the bottom of the standings, yet to secure their first victory of the season, with only three points gained from three draws.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles would seek outright victory in this contest as the West Africans cannot afford to drop any more points.

Date, time and how to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Both teams will clash at the magnificent Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, March 25.

Kick-off: 5pm (Nigerian time)

The match would be televised live on SuperSport and on CAF's official channels.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Predicted line up

Nigeria: Nwabali; Ekong, Bassey, Aina, Onyemaechi; Iwobi, Ndidi, Onyedika, Lookman; Simon, Osimhen

Zimbabwe: Arubi; Jalai, Garananga, Takwara, Lunga; Munetsi, Rinomhota; Musona, Billiat, Zemura; Dube.

Ekong sends warning to Zimbabwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has sent a warning to the Zimbabwean national team ahead of the encounter.

Reports have it that President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has promised the Warriors $150,000 if they beat Nigeria.

Ekong confirmed that they were aware of this and would make sure to deny their opposition a win.

