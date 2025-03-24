Nigeria will face Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on March 25 in their CAF Qualification Group C match

The Warriors secured a 2-2 draw against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa last Thursday

A Zimbabwean player has expressed confidence that coach Michael Nees can lead the team to secure a surprising point in the upcoming match.

Zimbabwe held their first training session on Sunday ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

The Warriors have earned one point under their new manager, Michael Nees.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed concerns about their upcoming matches and has promised winning bonuses to motivate the team.

Rinomhota eyes point against Nigeria

Zimbabwe player Andy Rinomhota believes the team can pull off an upset against three-time AFCON winners Nigeria on their home turf.

According to Soccerng, the 27-year-old emphasised that no team is unbeatable, citing their comeback draw against Benin in their adopted home of South Africa as proof of their resilience.

The Cardiff City midfielder stated that his teammates will look to impose themselves on the Super Eagles in their upcoming encounter.

Rinomhota, who made his debut against Nigeria in 2023, said:

“We’re optimistic. We drew the first game against them and could’ve even won it in Rwanda.

“That was my first game – it was a big test, and the team did well to draw.

“This time we are looking to go one better. We respect Nigeria, but not too much. We’ll try to impose ourselves. We’ve come here to get a result and keep pushing towards our goal.”

Michael Nees’ led side occupy bottom spot in Group C with three points from five games per TnTSports.

Fans react to Rinomhota’s comments

Zimbabwe fans have shared their thoughts on midfielder Andy Rinomhota's comments ahead of tomorrow's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

One Facebook user urged the Warriors not to show too much respect to the Super Eagles during their encounter, while another cautioned the team against making costly mistakes.

Pincy Shumbamukanya Zambasira said:

DON'T RESPECT NIGERIA PLEASE. MUKADARO MUNOROBWA. Musavatye, take them on. Itai attitude yekuti " tinopedzerana.

Al Marketplaces wrote:

Be strong tomorrow we need at your best. No room' for mistakes. If you sense pressure Play safe.

Decman Kharara added:

We're strong enough to beat Nigeria.

Franklin Nwachukwu said:

You draw because our former goalkeeper was a basket.

There Gross jokes wrote:

That's the only chance to win money: Zimbabwe 0, Nigeria 3. No shots on target, zero off target.

Rohr makes another revelation

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr claimed that Nigeria's players will be excited about a win against South Africa.

The 71-year-old said the Cheetahs are determined to win their match against Bafana Bafana to topping CAF Qualification Group C.

The former Gabon coach noted that Nigeria’s victory over Rwanda in Kigali has opened up the group.

He added that the group is still wide open, with South Africa leading Benin Republic by just two points per Daily Post.

Mnangagwa challenges the Warriors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged $150,000 to the men’s national football team if they defeat the Super Eagles in their World Cup qualification match.

The 82-year-old former Vice President is determined to see the Zimbabwean team qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He stated that the pledge is intended to boost morale and encourage a strong performance from the team.

