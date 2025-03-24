Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong emphasised that what matters most to Nigeria is securing the three points against Zimbabwe

Nigeria currently has six points from five matches, placing them in fourth position in CAF Qualification Group C

The Super Eagles will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo tomorrow at 5pm

William Troost-Ekong has stressed the importance of securing three points in Nigeria’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles struggled in their first four matches without the presence of former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen.

The Galatasaray striker scored a brace in the first half of the match against Rwanda, leading Nigeria to their first win in the World Cup qualifiers.

Troost-Ekong eyes World Cup ticket

Super Eagles skipper William Troost-Ekong stated that the players are determined to qualify Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to NFF, the 31-year-old mentioned that the three-time AFCON winners will use similar tactics to those employed during their victory against Rwanda.

The former Watford defender emphasised that the players and coaching staff are solely focused on securing the three points against Zimbabwe. In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the former Nigeria U23 player said:

“We are looking forward to a win. The three points are important to us. At this stage, we cannot afford to drop any more points.

“Our aim is to take it one match at a time, collect three points here and there and hope fervently that these will be enough to get us the ticket.”

Nigeria will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a must-win encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo tomorrow, March 25.

Match officials for Nigeria v Zimbabwe

The World Football governing body, FIFA has appointed Eritrean official Teklu Mogos Tsegay as centre referee.

The 41-year-old officiated the match between Comoros and Tunisia, which ended in a 1-1 draw, issuing three yellow cards during the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

He will be assisted by his compatriots as Assistant Referee 1, Assistant Referee 2, and fourth official.

Ghanaian Prosper Harrison Addo will serve as the commissioner, while Paulin Ilboudo from Burkina Faso will act as the referee assessor per NationSports.

Oloyede says Nigeria must win

Veteran Nigerian journalist Ganiyu Oloyede believes the Super Eagles have no excuse not to beat Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Oloyede stated that the morale of the players is high following the return of Victor Osimhen and their recent win against Rwanda. He said:

“The Super Eagles of Nigeria have no reason not to beat Zimbabwe tomorrow. We have one of the best squads in Africa, and our players play regularly for top clubs around the world.

“The win against Rwanda sparked a fire in the team, and with the return of Victor Osimhen, I believe Nigeria will start recording consistent wins throughout their campaign.”

Arokodare opens up after debut

Legit.ng earlier reported that New Super Eagles invitee Tolu Arokodare has opened up after making his debut for the Nigerian national football team.

The 24-year-old disclosed that it was a special moment as he hugged his idol, who is now his teammate.

The Genk of Belgium striker came on as a second-half substitute in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

