The Nigeria Football Federation's decision to appoint Eric Chelle as coach continues to be greeted with intense criticism

The Malian tactician will become the first non-Nigerian African manager to take over the reins as Super Eagles coach

A former defender of the Nigerian team has called out the Nigeria Football Federation for its decision to hand over the managerial role to Chelle

The recent appointment of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles hasn't been without its endless barrage of criticism.

The Malian tactician who had been long linked with the coaching job was officially announced as manager by the Nigeria Football Federation in the later hours of January 7.

Chelle, who boasts a relatively modest managerial record, becomes the first non-Nigerian African to take on the responsibility of leading the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle's appointment as coach of the Super Eagles continues to be greeted with criticism. Image: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

Notably, the Malian tactician career includes the achievement of guiding the Malian national team to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, despite his considerable experience in African football, many Nigerian football stakeholders remain dissatisfied with the appointment.

The latest to voice his discontent is former Super Eagles defender, Isaac Okoronkwo, who, in a recent interview, expressed his frustration with the NFF’s decision to hire a Malian coach for Nigeria’s national team.

Ex-Super Eagles star slams NFF for appointing Chelle

In a recent interview with Brila.net, the former FC Rostov star didn't hold back his thoughts, describing the appointment of Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles as "rubbish."

"They can try to explain it to people, but I think the appointment is rubbish," Okoronkwo said.

The former defender also suggested that the NFF hired Chelle as a scapegoat in case Nigeria fails to qualify for the World Cup.

"They employed him just to have a reason if the Eagles do not qualify for the World Cup," he remarked.

Okoronkwo further emphasised that the former manager, José Peseiro, would have led Nigeria to World Cup qualification and secured the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

"I am sure that Peseiro would have qualified for the World Cup and won the next AFCON," he concluded.

The 46-year-old's comments resonate with many in the Nigerian football community, with fans and stakeholders continuing to criticise the decision to appoint the Malian tactician.

Former Gombe Football Federation chief, Gara Gombe, recently referred to Chelle as a "Kindergarten Coach" in a pointed critique.

How Chelle's tenure as Super Eagles coach will unfold is uncertain, but it is clear that any underwhelming performances from the Nigerian team will likely fuel further criticism.

Algerian club issues statement

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Algerian club, MC Oran, has issued a statement following the NFF’s announcement of Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles.

The Algerian league side stated it would hold a meeting with the Malian tactician over his links with the Nigerian team.

The statement detailed that both parties will hold a discussion, with a compromise expected to be reached soon.

