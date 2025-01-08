The appointment of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to stir endless reactions from several individuals

The 47-year-old was appointed on a short-term contract to take up the reins as coach of the Nigerian team

A Nigeria FA chief has recently criticised the appointment of the former Mali coach for the Super Eagles team

The decision to appoint Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles has sparked a wave of mixed reactions.

In the late hours of January 7, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) announced the 47-year-old as the new head coach of the national team.

Eric Chelle has recently been appointed coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

However, the appointment of the Malian tactician has been met with widespread scepticism from Nigerian football stakeholders and fans alike.

This backlash is not without reason, particularly given the extended period the NFF had to secure a high-calibre coach following the departure of Finidi George in June 2024.

Furthermore, Chelle's managerial record leaves much to be desired, with his most notable achievement being a quarter-final finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Among those critical of the appointment is former Gombe State FA chairman, Gara Gombe. In a recent interview, the football administrator expressed his displeasure, strongly criticising the NFF for choosing Chelle to lead the Super Eagles.

FA chief slams NFF's appointment of Eric Chelle

In an interview as captured by media outlet, Brila.net, the former Gombe State FA chairman expressed his difficulty in understanding the rationale behind appointing the Malian tactician for the Super Eagles.

Gara Gombe emphasised that the NFF seems to be working overtime to take Nigerian football backwards with this choice.

He also questioned the pedigree and achievements of the former RC Lens defender, as well as his coaching credentials, especially given the current state of the Super Eagles.

"Who is Chelle? Who knows him? What are his credentials? Nothing. For goodness’ sake, after all this waiting since the AFCON in Ivory Coast, we still couldn't find a coach.

And now, after all these years, we appoint a kindergarten coach to manage world-class players? It’s really unfortunate.”

Gombe’s comments reflect the frustration shared by many in the country’s footballing community.

Chelle is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Sunday, January 12, for his unveiling and media duties following his appointment.

The 47-year-old’s first task will be leading the Super Eagles B team at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), scheduled to take place in Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya in February.

Reason NFF handed Chelle a short-term contract

Legit.ng in another report detailed the reason why the NFF handed Chelle a short-term deal as coach of the Super Eagles.

The football federation, as widely speculated, offered the Malian coach a contract for the duration of the FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

The 47-year-old, who was last in charge of SC Omran, is saddled with the responsibility of qualifying the Nigerian team for the Mundial, slated for the Americas.

