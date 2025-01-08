The Nigerian Football Federation have been caught in the heat of appointing Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach

NFF confirmed the appointment last night and have received backlash from fans and former players of the country

A former Super Eagles star has lent his voice to the campaign against the NFF for hiring a fellow African head coach

A former Super Eagles star has joined voices with those blasting the Nigerian Football Federation for hiring Malian head coach Eric Chelle as the new coach.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria has been without a permanent manager since Finidi George resigned in June 2024, with NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen serving as interim through those times.

Eric Chelle addressing a press conference as Mali head coach during AFCON 2023. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Last night, NFF announced the appointment of Eric Chelle via their social media handles, and Nigerians' reactions have been totally adverse towards the news.

Chelle quit his role as the head of Algerian club Oran and reportedly took a pay cut to take the Eagles job having previously been linked to the position in July 2024.

Sam Elijah hits out at NFF

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Elijah has hit out at the NFF over Chelle's appointment, claiming it is a slap on the faces of indigenous Nigerian coaches.

“I don't think this is the right appointment,” Elijah told All Nigeria Soccer. “We have a local coach (Austin Eguavoen) who has done well in our past matches, he came and he redeemed the team. Now, they have been canvassing for a foreign coach all this while.

“I don't know what the NFF is looking for, for me bringing Eric Chelle to take over the national team is a slap on our football.”

He further questioned the 47-year-old’s credentials down to his playing days, claiming he is no match for Augustine Eguavoen’s achievements.

“Who is Eric Chelle compared to Austin Eguavoen, in any way? Look at the playing career, look at the two of them playing for their various national teams,” he added.

“How many caps does he have, what was his achievement the last time he took the national team to Côte d'Ivoire, he couldn't get to the final.”

The former Crown FC head coach also questioned the timing of the appointment, claiming it is too close to an important match to begin with a new manager.

"We are talking of March, we have less than two months and you're bringing in a new coach. It is a wrong decision. It is not the right time to appoint any coach because, if we need continuity, and in the few matches Eguavoen took over he did very well,” he said.

“Those boys now have begun to play together and have confidence in themselves and the coach. So for me, it is the wrong timing.”

The defender had only one appearance for the Super Eagles, playing against Togo in 1990, and retired early due to persistent injury problems.

Moses Simon welcomes Eric Chelle

Legit.ng reported that Moses Simon welcomed Eric Chelle, becoming the first Super Eagles star to react to the news of the ex-Malian international’s appointment.

The Nantes winger reacted to the Super Eagles' official post on X and, till the time of filing this report, is the only player to have said anything about the new coach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng