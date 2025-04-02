Global site navigation

Local editions

Sad Day for Football As Ex-Super Eagles Coach Loses Daughter After Long Battle With Illness
Football

Sad Day for Football As Ex-Super Eagles Coach Loses Daughter After Long Battle With Illness

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu 3 min read
  • Former Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf lost his 28-year-old daughter, Fauziya, after a prolonged illness
  • Nasarawa United and the Nigerian football community have extended their condolences to Yusuf and his family
  • Yusuf, a highly experienced coach, continues to lead Nasarawa United as they fight against relegation in the NPFL

CHECK OUT: How to Secure Copywriting Gigs Fast – So You Can Turn Words Into Money Right Now

Nigeria's football is in mourning as former Super Eagles coach and current Nasarawa United Technical Adviser, Salisu Yusuf, has lost his daughter, Fauziya Yusuf, after a prolonged battle with illness.

The 28-year-old, who earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano, passed away last weekend.

Super Eagles, Nigeria
Former Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has lost his daughter Fauziya Yusuf to the cold hands of death. Photo by Catherine Ivill
Source: Getty Images

Fauziya was laid to rest in Kano under Islamic rites, Soccernet reports.

Nasarawa United confirmed the tragic news in a statement released by their Director of Media, Eche Amos, as the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club expressed their deep condolences to Yusuf and his family, highlighting the painful loss of his beloved daughter.

Read also

Nigerian journalist Mitchell Obi asks NFF to sack Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nasarawa United’s condolences and support

Nasarawa United, currently battling to stay in the NPFL with 36 points from 31 games, has rallied around Yusuf in his time of grief.

The club emphasised their support for their coach, acknowledging his dedication to Nigerian football while dealing with a personal tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of the beloved daughter of our Technical Adviser, Salisu Yusuf,” the club’s statement read.
“The late Fauziya, the third child of Coach Salisu Yusuf, passed away following a protracted illness.”

As Yusuf mourns his daughter, the Nigerian football community stands in solidarity with him, offering prayers and condolences.

Salisu Yusuf’s contributions to Nigerian football

Salisu Yusuf is a well-respected figure in Nigerian football, having built an impressive coaching career spanning over two decades.

Nigeria, Super Eagles
Former Super Eagles coach Salisu Yuduf also managed Dolphins FC, Enyimba, El-Kanemi Warriors and led Kano Pillars to the Nigerian Premier League title in 2008. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Getty Images

His managerial journey began with Nasarawa United in 2002 before moving to Lobi Stars, where he played a key role in their 2003 Nigerian FA Cup victory.

Read also

Super Eagles players: How did they perform at their clubs after international break

Yusuf also had successful stints at Dolphins FC, Enyimba, El-Kanemi Warriors, and Kano Pillars, where he guided the club to the 2008 Nigerian Premier League title.

The Nasarawa United Technical Adviser’s contributions to Nigerian football extended beyond club management as he became an assistant coach for the Super Eagles in 2009, working alongside legendary coaches such as Samson Siasia and Stephen Keshi.

In 2016, Yusuf was appointed chief coach of the Super Eagles and later managed the Nigeria U23 team.

Despite facing a controversy in 2018 regarding player selection which he was accused of bribery, according to the BBC, Yusuf continued his coaching career, taking charge of Rangers International and later returning to Kano Pillars.

He was reappointed as Nasarawa United’s Technical Adviser, leading the team in their fight to avoid relegation from the NPFL.

Former U-20 football star dies in Uganda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Nigeria U20 star, Abubakar Lawal has passed away shortly after he was involved in a ghastly motorcycle accident in Uganda.

Read also

Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha vs Ghana legend Abedi Pele: Who had the most illustrious career?

It was gathered that the 29-year-old was on his way to training on Monday morning when the tragic incident occurred.

Ugandan journalist Clive Kyazze reported that the vibrant Nigerian forward who plays for Ugandan giants Vipers SC succumbed to his injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: