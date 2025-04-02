Former Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf lost his 28-year-old daughter, Fauziya, after a prolonged illness

Nigeria's football is in mourning as former Super Eagles coach and current Nasarawa United Technical Adviser, Salisu Yusuf, has lost his daughter, Fauziya Yusuf, after a prolonged battle with illness.

The 28-year-old, who earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano, passed away last weekend.

Fauziya was laid to rest in Kano under Islamic rites, Soccernet reports.

Nasarawa United confirmed the tragic news in a statement released by their Director of Media, Eche Amos, as the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club expressed their deep condolences to Yusuf and his family, highlighting the painful loss of his beloved daughter.

Nasarawa United’s condolences and support

Nasarawa United, currently battling to stay in the NPFL with 36 points from 31 games, has rallied around Yusuf in his time of grief.

The club emphasised their support for their coach, acknowledging his dedication to Nigerian football while dealing with a personal tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of the beloved daughter of our Technical Adviser, Salisu Yusuf,” the club’s statement read.

“The late Fauziya, the third child of Coach Salisu Yusuf, passed away following a protracted illness.”

As Yusuf mourns his daughter, the Nigerian football community stands in solidarity with him, offering prayers and condolences.

Salisu Yusuf’s contributions to Nigerian football

Salisu Yusuf is a well-respected figure in Nigerian football, having built an impressive coaching career spanning over two decades.

His managerial journey began with Nasarawa United in 2002 before moving to Lobi Stars, where he played a key role in their 2003 Nigerian FA Cup victory.

Yusuf also had successful stints at Dolphins FC, Enyimba, El-Kanemi Warriors, and Kano Pillars, where he guided the club to the 2008 Nigerian Premier League title.

The Nasarawa United Technical Adviser’s contributions to Nigerian football extended beyond club management as he became an assistant coach for the Super Eagles in 2009, working alongside legendary coaches such as Samson Siasia and Stephen Keshi.

In 2016, Yusuf was appointed chief coach of the Super Eagles and later managed the Nigeria U23 team.

Despite facing a controversy in 2018 regarding player selection which he was accused of bribery, according to the BBC, Yusuf continued his coaching career, taking charge of Rangers International and later returning to Kano Pillars.

He was reappointed as Nasarawa United’s Technical Adviser, leading the team in their fight to avoid relegation from the NPFL.

