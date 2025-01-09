The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced the appointment of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles

The Malian tactician was announced as Nigeria's coach while still under contract with Algerian club Mouloudia Club d'Oran

The Algerian league outfit has published a statement in the aftermath of the announcement made by the Nigeria Football Federation

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) sent many fans of the national team buzzing after announcing its appointment of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old who became famous for his touchline gesture during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) becomes the first non-Nigerian African to lead the Super Eagles.

However, Chelle's appointment has been met with widespread criticism from fans and stakeholders within Nigeria's football community.

This backlash is likely to intensify following a statement from his current club, Mouloudia Club d'Oran, addressing the news of his new role.

The Algerian club announced via social media that it would hold an emergency meeting with Chelle to discuss his appointment as the Super Eagles coach.

The outcome of the meeting, however, has left many Nigerian fans puzzled, as it offered little clarity about Chelle's current position and his plans moving forward.

Algerian club releases statement after NFF announces Chelle

In a statement published on social media, the Algerian club Mouloudia Club d'Oran detailed that Malian tactician will continue in his role as head coach pending further evaluations and discussions.

"Eric Chelle will continue to perform his duties as head coach during this match," the statement read.

"Coach Chelle will supervise the team at the cup meeting as normal, the club management confirms.

"A final meeting has to be held after he returns to Oran for a decision on this matter."

This development bears a striking resemblance to the controversy surrounding the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) appointment of Bruno Labbadia as Super Eagles coach in August 2024.

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager was initially announced as coach, but within four days, both parties decided to part ways.

At the time, the NFF attributed the fallout to unresolved tax issues during the negotiation phase. However, Labbadia later issued a statement offering his side of the story regarding the circumstances that led to the abrupt split.

Whether Eric Chelle’s appointment will follow a similar trajectory remains uncertain—a question only time, or perhaps a crystal ball, can answer.

FA chief slams Chelle’s appointment

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Nigeria FA chief, Gara Gombe, has criticised the appointment of Chelle as Super Eagles coach.

The former Gombe State FA president stated that the NFF had successfully hired a "kindergarten manager" to handle the high-calibre players of the Super Eagles.

The FA boss also claimed that the NFF had wasted the time of numerous Nigerian football fans only to appoint a coach with a low profile.

Chelle is expected to take charge of the Super Eagles during the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification series and subsequent fixtures.

