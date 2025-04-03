A lady showed off the provisions her talking stage bought for her after asking him to buy a pack of water

She stated that she had told him to buy a pack of water while coming, but he bought extra provisions alongside

Many reacted after seeing the items the man bought, as they hailed him and advised the lady on what to do

A young lady was surprised after seeing the many groceries her talking stage bought for her.

She said she had requested a pack of water when he mentioned that he was coming to her house.

Lady flaunts groceries she got from her talking stage after she requested for water. Photo: @etty_gorgeous

Source: TikTok

In a video by @etty_gorgeous on TikTok, the lady displayed the items he brought instead.

The lady said:

"I asked this man to bring me a pack of water on his way to my house and look at what he brought. He brought a whole grocery shop to my house."

She captioned the video:

"POV: You asked your talking stage to buy you a pack of water on his way to your place. Mr. J is so extra."

In the comments, the lady revealed that she met him on the streets of Accra and mentioned other things he had done for her.

She said:

"A tv, groceries and 2k random gifts in less than 3 months? He’s a good guy."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail items lady received

Many reacted after seeing the items the man bought, as they hailed him and advised the lady on what to do.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@First Lady said:

This is a big red flag. Leave him now because you opinion won’t matter in that relationship. Imagine you asked for just water and he brought other things

@Akosua bullet said:

Not that military guy that came to visit wen I was not feeling well on his way out I give him money to do airtime on the roadside for me this guy took my money and did the airtime on his phone for me

@Glowria White said:

"He should be promoted ASAP from talking stage."

@utiibae said:

"Oga don use style pay your bride price."

@OFFICIAL RESCUE said:

"All these wanna brothers wey dey take wanna girls oo. Brotherhood must raise this topic on our next meeting."

@Ask of Outside said:

"Some of our brothers are spoiling the market for we the upcoming one's. why all this some. oh buh he tried for you applause

Chidera Margaret said:

"Abeg where una dey see these men,na "2560 for lunch with receipt and pls confirm " I dey see ooo."

Source: Legit.ng