AFCON Winner Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has opened up about his biggest regret in his football career, despite his popularity

The 51-year-old attended five Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments and two FIFA World Cups, captaining the Super Eagles during the 2002 edition

The former Enugu Rangers player made his mark in England following his move to Bolton Wanderers, where coach Sam Allardyce brought him in

Super Eagles icon Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has expressed regret over not winning a particular award during his playing career.

The ex-PSG player won the 1994 AFCON and claimed a gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics with Nigeria's Dream Team.

The former Fenerbahce player captained Nigeria to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan under coach Festus Onigbinde.

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha shares his biggest regret from his playing days. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Okocha reflects missing out on CAF POTY

Nigeria icon Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has expressed his disappointment over not winning the CAF Player of the Year award during his playing days.

According to Soccernet, the Bolton Wanderers legend believes he did enough to claim Africa’s most prestigious individual award.

Okocha also mentioned that winning the BBC Player of the Year award helped serve as a form of compensation for his inability to secure the CAF honour. He said via Master Card sponsored Q&A:

“Honestly, I do not want to sound greedy and ungrateful, but I’ve had an amazing career, I never thought I would make it that big in my life.

“But of course, if you look back, there’s always a time when you say, ‘Oh, maybe you could’ve done a bit better than you did.’ And if I’m to say, I’ll say, I regret not winning the African Footballer of the Year.”

“I thought I did enough to have won it because it wasn’t a fluke that I won BBC Player of the Year three years in a row and still didn’t manage to win that CAF award. But, I mean, maybe it was not meant to be", he added.

Nigeria legend Okocha finished behind Moroccan legend Mustapha Hadji in 1998 and Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto'o in 2004 per CAF.

He won the BBC Player of the Year back-to-back (2003 and 2004) per BBC.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has stated his biggest regret in his playing days, despite winning the AFCON and appearing at the World Cup. Photo by: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Itodo claims Okocha is Africa's most outstanding midfielder

Nigerian journalist Michael Itodo has rated Austin Okocha above other African midfielders, calling him the continent's most exceptional talent in that position.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Itodo emphasized that no African player has matched the skill and flair of the Super Eagles legend. He stated:

"I can confidently say that former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha remains the most outstanding midfielder to have emerged from Africa.

"The Super Eagles legend made a massive impact both on the continent and in Europe with his unique style of play. His previous coaches always had confidence that he would dictate the tempo of the game.

"We believed we could find a replacement for him, but even now, Nigeria has yet to produce a creative attacking midfielder of his caliber. Many thought the likes of Mikel Obi and Rabiu Ibrahim could fill his shoes, but I can tell you that no one comes close to unbuckling Okocha's sandals."

Okocha blasts Carragher over AFCON disrespect

Legit.ng earlier reported Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has thrown a jab at football pundit Jamie Carragher over his comments berating the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher, a Liverpool legend, said Mohamed Salah's chances of becoming the best player in the world are slim because the AFCON is not a major tournament.

The Bolton legend said Jamie Carragher does not deserve the attention he’s getting from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the legends.

