The Nigeria Football Federation is receiving backlash for their appointment of Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles coach

Many supporters have faulted Chelle’s appointment since it was confirmed by the football federation

Chelle has been given a short-term contract and will kickstart work immediately his contract is signed

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed strong disapproval following the appointment of Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach.

The Nigerian Football Federation announced the 47-year-old tactician as Nigeria’s new head coach on Tuesday, January 7, after months of searching for a manager for the national team.

Eric Chelle has been named as the Super Eagles new coach but his appointment has been met with backlash from Nigerians. Photo by Sia Kambou

According to the NFF, Chelle’s appointment was approved by the Executive Committee of the football federation based on the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee.

The NFF has been rigorously searching for a new manager for the Super Eagles since Finidi George graciously resigned from the position in June 2024 after a poor start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle is expected to arrive in Nigeria with his assistants on Sunday, January 12, to finalise his contract with the NFF and kickstart work immediately.

NANS kick against Chelle’s appointment

Meanwhile, NANS issued a statement on Wednesday, describing the appointment of the new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle by the NFF without any outstanding pedigree as an aberration.

The student body claims there are more experienced managers who could have been awarded the role and described the NFF’s decision as a slap on the entire country.

“We at NANS condemn this appointment as it falls short of standards our nation is known for, especially in the round leather game. Rather than giving Nigeria a half-baked or run-of-the-mill coach, the NFF can do better by appointing a Nigerian into the position of the coach of the Super Eagles.

“We seriously doubt if Chelle can secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, a major mandate given to him by the NFF.

“We call on the football federation to reconsider this appointment and give the country a Super Eagles coach that will rekindle the country’s glory in the game of soccer, both in Africa and at the global stage.”

How has Eric Chelle performed as coach

Eric Chelle’s most notable performance as coach was leading Mali to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 47-year-old manager however has failed to qualify any team for the FIFA World Cup or win any major trophy since his coaching career began.

As the Super Eagles prepare for upcoming competitions, the pressure is mounting on the NFF to justify their decision and address the concerns raised by fans and stakeholders alike.

How much will Eric Chelle earn?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle is set to become one of the highest-paid coaches in African football after being appointed as coach of the Super Eagles.

The former Mali head coach has reportedly agreed a contract with the NFF with a monthly salary of $50,000, one of the highest salaries for coaches in the continent.

