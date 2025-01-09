The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced Malian tactician Eric Chelle as the new permanent coach of the Super Eagles

The 47-year-old is immediately saddled with the responsibility of qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Super Eagles attacker, Mutiu Adepoju, has suggested what fans of the national team could do following Chelle's appointment

The appointment of Eric Chelle as the permanent coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has sparked widespread criticism from various quarters.

The Malian tactician, who had long been linked to the role, was officially named as the new coach on January 7.

This unexpected decision by the NFF has raised questions about the rationale behind the choice made by the federation’s technical committee.

To be fair, these criticisms are not without merit, especially considering Chelle’s managerial career, which has largely consisted of lower-profile roles.

The former RC Lens defender's most significant achievement to date remains his tenure with the Malian national team, where he guided them to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

In the wake of Chelle’s appointment, former Super Eagles attacker, Mutiu Adepoju, has offered advice on how Nigerian fans should respond to the NFF’s decision.

Adepoju speaks on Chelle's appointment

In a conversation with media outlet Brila FM, the 1994 AFCON winner urged Nigerians and the players to rally behind Chelle to ensure his success.

“I think the best thing we can do at the moment is for the Super Eagles to support the new coach, Eric Chelle, and hope all works out well. Nevertheless, I think the NFF has taken a decision, believing it’s the right one.”

Adepoju’s words now seem to reflect the growing sentiment among several stakeholders in Nigerian football.

While many remain disappointed with the appointment, they emphasise the importance of offering the 47-year-old coach their full support throughout his tenure.

The former Ligue 1 defender is expected to arrive in Nigeria on January 12, with his unveiling and media duties scheduled to follow soon after. Chelle becomes the first African non-Nigerian to take charge of the Super Eagles.

Reason NFF appointed Chelle for Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed the reasons why the NFF appointed Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old was appointed manager for several reasons, including his experience on the African continent.

The former Ligue 1 defender was also chosen over other applicants due to his relatively lower salary and his high-octane attacking approach.

Chelle’s teams are often synonymous with a high-attacking style of play, with most of his teams set up with two strikers.

The former SC Omran manager’s affinity with the African style of play appears to be another crucial reason why he was chosen over other candidates for the role, including Bruno Labbadia.

The former Mali tactician is now saddled with the responsibility of qualifying Nigeria for the FIFA World Cup, slated for the Americas.

