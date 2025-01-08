The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced the appointment of Malian tactician Eric Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles

The former Mali national team coach, who became famous for a gesture during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is expected to assume his duties as manager immediately

We shine the spotlight on key things to know about the newly appointed Super Eagles of Nigeria manager

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally ended its over seven-month search for a permanent coach for the Super Eagles with the appointment of Eric Sekou Chelle as the head coach of the senior men's national team.

The Malian tactician, who became famous for his iconic head-cooling gesture during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), makes history as the first African manager to take charge of the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle has been appointed head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

However, the NFF's decision to appoint the 47-year-old has sparked a fair share of scepticism among fans and stakeholders.

Many have questioned the rationale behind hiring Chelle, especially given the ample time the federation had to secure a world-class tactician and the limited experience the Malian coach brings to the table.

While these doubts and debates are not without merit, it’s worth noting that Chelle’s appointment aligns with the directives outlined in the NFF’s communiqué, which announced the vacancy for a new coach in June 2024.

As the scepticism surrounding the NFF’s choice continues to grow, we take a closer look at key things to know about the new Super Eagles manager.

Key things to know about Nigeria's new coach

Head coach of Mali at the AFCON

Chelle's most notable managerial achievement to date remains his tenure with the Malian national team, where he guided them to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Unfortunately, they were eliminated in extra time by eventual winners, Ivory Coast.

That defeat is remembered not only for the heartbreak it brought to Malian fans but also for giving birth to the now-iconic "head-cooling" meme, a gesture popularised by Chelle himself during the match.

Coaching background in the French lower division

Prior to his breakthrough as the coach of the Malian national team, the 47-year-old Chelle spent much of his managerial career in the second tier of French football.

The dynamic tactician previously managed Martigues and Boulogne in the French lower leagues, where he honed his coaching skills prior to his appointment with Mali.

Unfortunately, Chelle’s tenure with both clubs fell short of expectations, as he recorded an average win rate of just 13%, according to data from FotMob.

Coaching style and tactics

Coach Chelle has consistently favoured a 4-4-2 formation throughout his career, often deploying two strikers in his setup.

The former Mali coach is also renowned for emphasising aerial prowess, a trait he has instilled in every team he has managed.

Playing career and transitioning into coaching

It is worth noting that Coach Chelle, despite being a defender, did not have the most illustrious playing career.

The French-born tactician managed just five appearances for the Malian national team between 2003 and 2006. His club career consisted mainly of stints in the French Ligue 2, where he won the league title twice—once with Valenciennes and later with RC Lens.

Chelle also enjoyed success in the 2004/05 season, winning the French National 1 Cup with Valenciennes.

Nigerians react to Chelle’s appointment

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Nigerians reacted to the appointment of Malian tactician Chelle as the new Super Eagles coach.

Several fans of the Super Eagles have continued to criticise the appointment of the 47-year-old, with many questioning the rationale behind the rather surprising decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng