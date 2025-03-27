New facts have emerged that the Lesotho Football Association are considering other options for handling the ineligible player fielded by South Africa in their World Cup qualifiers

The Crocodiles were defeated 2-0 by Bafana Bafana in their CAF Qualification Group C match last week

The South African Football Association are yet to make an official statement on the case following their victory over Benin Republic on Tuesday night

The Lesotho Football Association has reportedly reversed its stance on the protest to FIFA regarding South Africa's use of an ineligible player.

LFA Secretary General Mokhosi Mohapi had previously asserted that Bafana Bafana breached the rules and deserved to face consequences.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena was included in the game against the Crocodiles, despite having accumulated yellow cards in previous World Cup qualifiers.

Lesotho Football Association have withdrawn their appeal to FIFA over South Africa's fielding an ineligible player in their World Cup qualifiers.

Lesotho drop case against South Africa

South Africa stands a chance of retaining their 13 points, as reports indicate that Lesotho are considering withdrawing their appeal to FIFA over the fielding of an ineligible player.

In a post made by Joshua Hendricks on X, formerly Twitter, the Crocodiles are dropping the case due to financial constraints.

A Lesotho FA official also stated that they had initially missed the 24-hour window provided by the world football governing body to file their protest. He said:

“Lesotho Football Association will not pursue, I am told the whole ordeal will take too much money. and resources especially because they have missed the 24-hour window period to file a protest. This means that we will not protest.

Bafana Bafana featured Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, violating FIFA regulations due to accumulated yellow cards.

South Africa battled hard to secure a 2-0 victory over Lesotho in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium last week.

Mokoena received his first yellow card against Benin Republic in November 2023 and his second against Zimbabwe in June 2024 per Sportwire.

Lesotho are currently hosting their World Cup home matches at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa per TnTSports.

South African fans react

Bafana Bafana fans have praised the Lesotho Football Association for dropping the FIFA appeal over the fielding of an ineligible player during their World Cup qualifiers.

Responding to Joshua Hendricks' posts on X, some fans reminded the Crocodiles that they do not have a FIFA-accredited stadium, while others expressed that the Lesotho FA's earlier move felt like a betrayal of trust.

One fan also suggested that the case could still be pursued despite the LFA's withdrawal.

@ramalokot said:

They can use our 🏟 for FREE until further notice.

@Lord_GT15 wrote:

Lesotho, when they remembered who has FIFA-grade stadia.

@KingNema_Jnr added:

It's only fair that they do that. A re no zama zama to both qualify.

@Brendon_Ndlovu said:

We let them live in our country; it’s a fair deal.

@Isaya_Machaine wrote:

FIFA Disciplinary Committee can still advance and investigate the matter even if Lesotho is not protesting.

@amusfather added:

They were going to lose anyway. FIFA rule stipulate that a formal complaint need to be lodged within 48 hours after the final whistle of a match in which an alleged ineligible player. Lesotho is reported to have missed that window period.

@sirwonder_1 said:

Even if they deduct 3 points, it won't make any difference because RSA will still be tops on the group, and chances are that all remaining games are a win for them. Mostly because they have home advantage against Zim and Lesotho, even if it's deemed as away.

@SandisiweNase wrote:

These people have the audacity to complain, whereas they are in one of the provinces within the same country 🤣🤣

@Michael15677787 added:

Lesotho is a friend of SA hence they decided to drop the case. They also wanted to disappoint Nigeria by not doing favors for them. They also realized that for SA to lose points will not assist them to qualify for the World Cup. Ramaphosa must thank Lesotho for dropping the case.

Chelle reacts to impending sanctions on South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle declined to confirm whether he was aware that South Africa could face FIFA sanctions before Nigeria’s encounter with Zimbabwe.

The 47-year-old mentioned that if South Africa is deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player, Nigeria could finish second in the group by winning their remaining matches.

The former Mali coach added that his players have been fantastic during the qualifiers and deserve a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

