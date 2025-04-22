Former Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins has highlighted the major issue with the current national team

The team boasts of some top stars including African Best winners Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

Regardless of the talent, the team has fallen short and could miss two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments

Former striker Obafemi Martins has highlighted the major problem of the Super Eagles despite having an impressive group of talented footballers in the team.

The current Super Eagles is one of the most talented the country has had in recent times, but they could go past their time without achieving anything noteworthy for the country.

They are yet to win the Africa Cup of Nations, finishing second in their best attempt at the 2024 edition in Ivory Coast and could miss a second consecutive FIFA World Cup.

Martin names Super Eagles' problem

Martins, who scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for Nigeria, has compared the current group to the Super Eagles he had during his time, highlighting the key difference between them.

“At that time, we had a team, but now, the team is not actually there,” Martins told Football Fans Tribe.

“The names are there, but the team is not there. Osimhen as a striker is doing his, Ademola Lookman is doing his, but we need collective team effort to play together and win together.”

Osimhen is obviously the best player in the team and is currently second on Nigeria's all-time top scorers list, but Martins believes he needs the team to function for the goals to be meaningful.

“Osimhen can score 100 goals and if we don’t go anywhere, it’s like the goal is nothing,” he added.

The team has had a lot of managerial changes in recent years. Since missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Gernot Rohr, Jose Peseiro, Finidi George and current boss Eric Chelle have all managed the team.

This lack of stability reflects in the team, particularly in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, where three managers have coached two games each.

However, one thing the frequent managerial changes highlight is that not much changes in how the team performs with the different coaches: it's all shades of individual brilliance with no team work.

Osimhen scored all three goals during the March international break games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, but a defensive lapse against Zimbabwe cost the team.

The chances of qualifying for the World Cup is shaky and Nigeria is closer to missing out than participating. As noted by OwnGoal Nigeria, South Africa’s possible points deduction gives a little hope.

However, FIFA has yet to make an official acknowledgement of the case, with only media speculations and antecedents, the two factors suggesting it might happen.

Martins sends message to Chukwueze

Legit.ng reported that Martins sent a message to Samuel Chukwueze over his career at AC Milan and consequently his performance in the national team.

Obagoal told the former Villarreal winger to make a Premier League move to revive his career, claiming his talent is better suited to football in England.

