Genoveffa Darone's biography: who is Lorenzo Insigne's wife?

Genoveffa Darone is a celebrity wife and social media personality. She came into the spotlight after becoming the wife of Italian football star Lorenzo Insigne. Insigne is signed by Toronto FC in MLS. Genoveffa Darone's biography has everything you need to know about her.

Genoveffa Darone, who goes by the moniker Jenny, has been married to Lorenzo Insigne for over two decades. The two met when the Italian professional footballer was on a loan spell at Pescara. In addition to being a wife, Genoveffa is a mother of two.

Profile summary

Full name Genoveffa Darone Insigne Nickname Jenny Date of birth 24 September 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Frattamaggior, Italy Current residence Naples, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Evelina Father Flavio Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Lorenzo Insigne Children 2 Instagram @daronejenny

Genoveffa Darone's biography

The celebrity wife was born to Evelina and Flavio on 24 September 1992 in Frattamaggior, Italy. She is an Italian national of white ethnicity. Genoveffa grew up as a Christian alongside her three siblings, two sisters, Lucia and Violetta, and one brother, Roberto.

After high school, Jenny attended the University of Naples Federico II. She attained and graduated with a degree in creative arts.

Career

Genoveffa Darone is a social media personality. She is famous for being the wife of Lorenzo Insigne.

Jenny is a social media personality. She has garnered a substantial following on Instagram with over 200k followers. She mostly posts about her famous husband and their kids. Before marrying the professional footballer, Genoveffa worked as a saleslady in a hair care shop.

How did Lorenzo Insigne and Genoveffa Darone meet?

Genoveffa and Insigne met in 2012 in Naples. Seven months later, Lorenzo proposed, and the couple got married on 31 December 2012, surrounded by close family and friends.

The couple has two children, Carmine and Christian Insigne. Carmine was born on 4 April 2013, while Christian was born on 13 March 2015. Unfortunately, the couple lost their third child through a miscarriage in 2022. Lorenzo announced the news to the media in the MSL.

Genoveffa Darone's height

The social media personality is 5 feet 9 inches (172 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Jenny's body measurements are 36-26-36 inches (91-66-91 centimetres). The celebrity has dark brown eyes and hair.

FAQs

Who is Lorenzo Insigne's wife? Genoveffa Darone, or Jenny, is Lorenzo Insigne an Italian footballer's wife. Where is Genoveffa Darone from? She was born in Frattamaggior, Italy, but resides in Naples, Italy. Who are Genoveffa Darone's parents? Her parents are Flavio and Evelina. How old is Genoveffa Darone? The social media personality, born on 24 September 1992, is 32 years old as of 2024. How tall is Genoveffa Darone? The celebrity wife is 5 feet 9 inches, or 172 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 128 pounds, equivalent to 58 kilograms. How many siblings does Genoveffa Darone have? Jenny has three siblings: two sisters, Lucia and Violetta, and a brother named Roberto. Does Genoveffa Darone have kids? She is a mother of two sons, Carmine and Christian Insigne.

Genoveffa Darone came into the spotlight as Lorenzo Insigne's wife. In addition to being married to the Italian football star, she is a mother of two. The homemaker shares her life and family on social media, where she has a substantial following.

