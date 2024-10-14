Full list of Ballon d'Or winners from 1956 to date
Since 1956, the Ballon d'Or, the brainchild of two visionary French journalists, has been used to mark the world's most talented football players. As soccer's most coveted silver, the trophy is the crowning glory for a player's performance and their team's success in the previous season. Discover the complete list of Ballon d'Or winners, celebrating the sport's finest talents since 1956.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Full list of Ballon d'Or winners
- Other players on the Ballon d'Or winners list
- How is the Ballon d'Or winner decided?
- Who has the most Ballon d'Or nominations?
- Is Ronaldo nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2024?
- Who has more Golden Boots, Messi or Ronaldo?
- How many times has Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or?
We strive to provide our readers with valuable information through our rankings and lists. We used data from France Football, UEFA, and Transfermarkt to compile this list of all Ballon d'Or winners from 1956. The players are arranged in two categories: those with the most Ballon d'Or wins, followed by those with single wins.
Full list of Ballon d'Or winners
This list of Ballon d'Or winners from 1956 to date honours several players across different football clubs, with some winning the trophy multiple times.
At the time of writing, Lionel Messi leads the pack of high achievers as one of the players with the most trophies. Here is a list of the most Ballon d'Or winners and players with a single Ballon d'Or award.
|Player
|Nationality
|Total Wins
|Years
|Lionel Messi
|Argentinian
|8
|2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portuguese
|5
|2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017
|Marco Van Basten
|Dutch
|3
|1988, 1989, 1992
|Michel Platini
|French
|3
|1983, 1984, 1985
|Johann Cruyff
|Dutch
|3
|1971, 1973, 1974
|Ronaldo
|Brazilian
|2
|1997, 2002
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|German
|2
|1980, 1981
|Kevin Keegan
|English
|2
|1978, 1979
|Franz Backenbauer
|German
|2
|1972, 1976
|Alfredo Di Stéfano
|Spanish-Argentinian
|2
|1957, 1959
1. Lionel Messi — 8
- Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi
- Date of birth: 24 June 1987
- Age: 37 years as of 2024
- Status: Active
- Team: Inter Miami CF
- Position: Winger
Hailed as the GOAT of football, Messi holds eight Golden Ball trophies won between 2009 and 2023 and over eighty major trophies playing for different football clubs across national, regional, and international competitions. His latest trophy recognises his seven-goal performance for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo — 5
- Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
- Date of birth: 5 February 1985
- Age: 39 years as of 2024
- Status: Active
- Team: Al-Nassr FC
- Position: Forward
Cristiano Ronaldo plays and captains Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The football legend started playing in 1992 and has won the Ballon d'Or five times since 2008. His latest award in 2017 recognised his record of 56 matches with 49 goals and 147 caps with 78 goals with an election of 946 points.
3. Marco Van Basten — 3
- Full name: Marcel Van Basten
- Date of birth: 31 October 1964
- Age: 59 years as of 2024
- Status: Retired
- Position: Forward
In his prime, Dutch legend Marco Van Basten was recognised as the best striker and goal scorer. He earned the nicknames Marco Goalo and the Flying Dutchman, an ode to his coach and idol, Johan Cruyff. His football prowess earned him three Ballon d'Or awards in 1988, 1989, and 1992.
4. Michel Platini — 3
- Full name: Michel François Platini
- Date of birth: 21 June 1955
- Age: 69 years as of 2024
- Status: Retired
- Position: Midfielder
Michel Platini is a former soccer player who rose through the football administration ranks to lead UEFA as president until 2016. He won the award for three consecutive years between 1983 and 1985 while playing for Juventus FC.
5. Johann Cruyff — 3
- Full name: Hendrik Johannes Cruijff
- Date of birth: 25 April 1947
- Date of death: 24 March 2016
- Position: Forward, Midfielder
Dutch football legend Johann Cruyff is remembered as the father of modern football. As a player, the attacking midfielder won the award in 1971, 1973 and 1973 while playing for Ajax Amsterdam and FC Barcelona. After a successful playing career, the Dutchman became one of the best football coaches.
6. Ronaldo — 2
- Full name: Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima
- Date of birth: 18 September 1976
- Age: 47 years as of 2024
- Status: Retired
- Position: Striker
Ronaldo is the youngest football player to win the Ballon d'Or at 21 years of age, beating the previous record of 20 years. On 23 December 1997, he became the first-ever Brazilian winner with 222 points. His second award came in 2002 while playing for Inter Milan in Italy's Serie A.
7. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge — 2
- Full name: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
- Date of birth: 25 September 1955
- Age: 68 years as of 2024
- Status: Retired
- Position: Forward
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is a Bundesliga legend who played for FC Bayern München and later became its CEO. At the height of his playing days at FC Bayern München, he received the ultimate recognition with two Golden Ball trophies won in 1980 and 1981.
8. Kevin Keegan — 2
- Full name: Joseph Kevin Keegan
- Date of birth: 14 February 1951
- Age: 73 years as of 2024
- Status: Retired
- Position: Forward
For two consecutive years, in 1978 and 1979, Kevin Keegan became the fifth Englishman to win the Golden Ball while playing for Hamburger SV. His triumph on the global stage was partly thanks to his skills, intelligence, and contributions on the home front.
9. Franz Beckenbauer — 2
- Full name: Franz Anton Beckenbauer
- Date of birth: 11 September 1945
- Date of death: 7 January 2024
- Position: Defender
Franz Backenbauer was a German football legend best remembered as one of the three men to win the World Cup as a player and coach. The sweeper played for the New York Cosmos and Hamburger SV after playing through the youth ranks of FC Bayern München, where he won two Ballon d'Or awards in 1972 and 1976.
10. Alfredo Di Stéfano — 2
- Full name: Alfredo Stéfano Di Stéfano Laulhé
- Date of birth: 4 July 1926
- Date of death: 7 July 2014
- Position: Forward
Alfredo Di Stéfano is one of the pioneer recipients of the award, earning two Golden Ball trophies in 1957 and 1959. In 1957, the Spanish-Argentinian football player won by 72 points, a score he topped with eight points in 1959.
Other players on the Ballon d'Or winners list
In 1956, the inaugural trophy was awarded to Stanley Matthews, a pioneering footballer widely known as the Charlie Chaplin of football. Since then, forty-five soccer players have received the honours (as of September 2024). Here is a list of all players who hold at least one Golden Ball trophy.
- Karim Benzema — 2022
- Luka Modric — 2018
- Kaká — 2007
- Fabio Cannavaro — 2006
- Ronaldinho — 2005
- Andriy Shevchenko — 2004
- Pavel Nedvěd — 2003
- Michael Owen — 2001
- Luís Figo — 2000
- Rivaldo — 1999
- Zinedine Zidane — 1998
- Matthias Sammer — 1996
- George Weah — 1995
- Hristo Stoichkov — 1994
- Roberto Baggio — 1993
- Jean-Pierre Papin — 1991
- Lothar Matthäus — 1990
- Ruud Gullit — 1987
- Igor Belanov — 1986
- Paolo Rossi — 1982
- Allan Simonsen — 1977
- Oleg Blokhin — 1975
- Gerd Müller — 1970
- Gianni Rivera — 1969
- George Best — 1968
- Flórián Albert — 1967
- Bobby Charlton — 1966
- Eusébio — 1965
- Denis Law — 1964
- Lev Yashin — 1963
- Josef Masopust — 1962
- Omar Sívori — 1961
- Luis Suárez Miramontes — 1960
- Raymond Kopa — 1958
- Stanley Matthews — 1956
How is the Ballon d'Or winner decided?
Each year, the editorial team at France Football shortlists 30 contenders for that men's football season's Golden Ball award. 100 journalists representing FIFA's top-ranked nations are tasked with selecting and awarding points to the top five players. The player with the most points is declared the winner.
Who has the best Ballon d'Or award?
There is only one recipient of the Super Ballon d'Or. On 24 December 1989, Real Madrid's forward Alfredo Di Stéfano received it the award.
Who has the most Ballon d'Or nominations?
Between 2003 and 2022, Cristiano had received 19 consecutive nominations for the award. His Argentinian rival, Messi, had received 16 nominations as of 2024.
Is Ronaldo nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2024?
Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, long-time recipients of the Ballon d'Or, have not been included in the 2024 nominations list. Until 2022, the duo had never missed a spot on the Ballon d'Or nomination list. However, Messi made a comeback in 2023 with a nomination and a win.
Who has more Golden Boots, Messi or Ronaldo?
Eternal rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have distinguished themselves as the world's best football players. However, Messi has proven to be the better player winning six Golden Boot trophies between 2009 and 2018.
How many times has Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or?
Christiano Ronaldo received the French Football award five times: in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. Brazilian legend Ronaldo also won two Ballon d'Or trophies. His second and last award was for his performance in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where he contributed eight goals.
This full list of Ballon d'Or winners from 1956 to date features football players from nearly all corners of the world. To make it to the list, these players have exhibited exemplary talent, skill, leadership, and influence on and off the field. The upcoming 2024 Ballon d'Or awards seek to elevate the status of the game's top performers.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com