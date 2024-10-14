Full list of Ballon d'Or winners from 1956 to date

Since 1956, the Ballon d'Or, the brainchild of two visionary French journalists, has been used to mark the world's most talented football players. As soccer's most coveted silver, the trophy is the crowning glory for a player's performance and their team's success in the previous season. Discover the complete list of Ballon d'Or winners, celebrating the sport's finest talents since 1956.

Ballon d'Or winners; Marco Van Basten (L), Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Lionel Messi (R). Photo: @GuiaFutebolPlus on X(Twitter), Alexander Hassenstein/FIFA, Kristy Sparow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We strive to provide our readers with valuable information through our rankings and lists. We used data from , UEFA, and Transfermarkt to compile this list of all Ballon d'Or winners from 1956. The players are arranged in two categories: those with the most Ballon d'Or wins, followed by those with single wins.

Full list of Ballon d'Or winners

This list of Ballon d'Or winners from 1956 to date honours several players across different , with some winning the trophy multiple times.

At the time of writing, Lionel Messi leads the pack of high achievers as one of the players with the most trophies. Here is a list of the most Ballon d'Or winners and players with a single Ballon d'Or award.

Player Nationality Total Wins Years Lionel Messi Argentinian 8 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023 Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese 5 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 Marco Van Basten Dutch 3 1988, 1989, 1992 Michel Platini French 3 1983, 1984, 1985 Johann Cruyff Dutch 3 1971, 1973, 1974 Ronaldo Brazilian 2 1997, 2002 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge German 2 1980, 1981 Kevin Keegan English 2 1978, 1979 Franz Backenbauer German 2 1972, 1976 Alfredo Di Stéfano Spanish-Argentinian 2 1957, 1959

1. Lionel Messi — 8

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi laughs after winning his sixth Ballon d'Or trophy at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on 2 December 2019. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lionel Andrés Messi

: Lionel Andrés Messi Date of birth : 24 June 1987

: 24 June 1987 Age : 37 years as of 2024

: 37 years as of 2024 Status : Active

: Active Team : Inter Miami CF

: Inter Miami CF Position: Winger

Hailed as the GOAT of football, Messi holds eight Golden Ball trophies won between 2009 and 2023 and over eighty major trophies playing for different football clubs across national, regional, and international competitions. His latest trophy recognises his seven-goal performance for Argentina during the 2022 .

2. Cristiano Ronaldo — 5

Cristiano Ronaldo poses standing with three of his five Ballon d'Or trophies at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 9 December 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Date of birth : 5 February 1985

: 5 February 1985 Age : 39 years as of 2024

: 39 years as of 2024 Status : Active

: Active Team : Al-Nassr FC

: Al-Nassr FC Position: Forward

Cristiano Ronaldo plays and captains Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The football legend started playing in 1992 and has won the Ballon d'Or five times since 2008. His latest award in 2017 recognised his record of 56 matches with 49 goals and 147 caps with 78 goals with an election of 946 points.

3. Marco Van Basten — 3

Marco lifts his 1988 Golden Ball trophy at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (L). The player is pictured in action at the Stadio Sao Paulo (R). Photo: Alessandro Sabattini, Etsuo Hara (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marcel Van Basten

: Marcel Van Basten Date of birth : 31 October 1964

: 31 October 1964 Age : 59 years as of 2024

: 59 years as of 2024 Status : Retired

: Retired Position: Forward

In his prime, Dutch legend Marco Van Basten was recognised as the best striker and goal scorer. He earned the nicknames Marco Goalo and the Flying Dutchman, an ode to his coach and idol, Johan Cruyff. His football prowess earned him three Ballon d'Or awards in 1988, 1989, and 1992.

4. Michel Platini — 3

Michel Platini inspects his 1983 Ballon d'Or trophy (L). The footballer poses with the trophy on a field (R). Photo: @soomovic on X(Twitter), @footballVintage94 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Michel François Platini

: Michel François Platini Date of birth : 21 June 1955

: 21 June 1955 Age : 69 years as of 2024

: 69 years as of 2024 Status : Retired

: Retired Position: Midfielder

Michel Platini is a former soccer player who rose through the football administration ranks to lead UEFA as president until 2016. He won the award for three consecutive years between 1983 and 1985 while playing for Juventus FC.

5. Johann Cruyff — 3

Johan Cruyff of FC Barcelona poses with his third Golden Ball in 1974 (L). The footballer receives his 1973 Ballon d'Or on a field (R). Photo: @BarcaUniversal, @barcalovers1992 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name : Hendrik Johannes Cruijff

: Hendrik Johannes Cruijff Date of birth : 25 April 1947

: 25 April 1947 Date of death : 24 March 2016

: 24 March 2016 Position: Forward, Midfielder

Dutch football legend Johann Cruyff is remembered as the father of modern football. As a player, the attacking midfielder won the award in 1971, 1973 and 1973 while playing for Ajax Amsterdam and FC Barcelona. After a successful playing career, the Dutchman became one of the best football coaches.

6. Ronaldo — 2

Ronaldo poses with his Ballon d'Or in 1997 (L). The player poses with his 2002 Golden Ball and FIFA Best Player awards (R). Photo: @Juezcentral on X(Twitter), Javier Soriano/AFP. (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima

: Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima Date of birth : 18 September 1976

: 18 September 1976 Age : 47 years as of 2024

: 47 years as of 2024 Status : Retired

: Retired Position: Striker

Ronaldo is the youngest football player to win the Ballon d'Or at 21 years of age, beating the previous record of 20 years. On 23 December 1997, he became the first-ever Brazilian winner with 222 points. His second award came in 2002 while playing for Inter Milan in Italy's Serie A.

7. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge — 2

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge poses standing on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées with the 1981 Golden Ball award. Photo: @FootballArchive, @ballondor (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name : Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Date of birth : 25 September 1955

: 25 September 1955 Age : 68 years as of 2024

: 68 years as of 2024 Status : Retired

: Retired Position: Forward

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is a Bundesliga legend who played for FC Bayern München and later became its CEO. At the height of his playing days at FC Bayern München, he received the ultimate recognition with two Golden Ball trophies won in 1980 and 1981.

8. Kevin Keegan — 2

Kevin Keegan receives the 1979 Golden Ball from an official on a field (L). The footballer lifts the trophy before a crowd on a field (R). Photo: @DJDOM59, @ThreeLionsThen (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name : Joseph Kevin Keegan

: Joseph Kevin Keegan Date of birth : 14 February 1951

: 14 February 1951 Age : 73 years as of 2024

: 73 years as of 2024 Status : Retired

: Retired Position: Forward

For two consecutive years, in 1978 and 1979, Kevin Keegan became the fifth Englishman to win the Golden Ball while playing for Hamburger SV. His triumph on the global stage was partly thanks to his skills, intelligence, and contributions on the home front.

9. Franz Beckenbauer — 2

Franz Beckenbauer is pictured in action during a football match (L). The footballer greets fans while holding his Ballon d'Or award (R). Photo: Peter Robinson/EMPICS, @ballondor (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Franz Anton Beckenbauer

: Franz Anton Beckenbauer Date of birth : 11 September 1945

: 11 September 1945 Date of death : 7 January 2024

: 7 January 2024 Position: Defender

Franz Backenbauer was a German football legend best remembered as one of the three men to win the World Cup as a player and coach. The sweeper played for the New York Cosmos and Hamburger SV after playing through the youth ranks of FC Bayern München, where he won two Ballon d'Or awards in 1972 and 1976.

10. Alfredo Di Stéfano — 2

Alfredo Di Stéfano poses with his Ballon d'Or in a room (L). The footballer is pictured sitting in front of his Super Ballon d'Or award (R). Photo: @MZPRO70, @pubitysport (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name : Alfredo Stéfano Di Stéfano Laulhé

: Alfredo Stéfano Di Stéfano Laulhé Date of birth : 4 July 1926

: 4 July 1926 Date of death : 7 July 2014

: 7 July 2014 Position: Forward

Alfredo Di Stéfano is one of the pioneer recipients of the award, earning two Golden Ball trophies in 1957 and 1959. In 1957, the Spanish-Argentinian football player won by 72 points, a score he topped with eight points in 1959.

Other players on the Ballon d'Or winners list

In 1956, the inaugural trophy was awarded to Stanley Matthews, a pioneering footballer widely known as the Charlie Chaplin of football. Since then, forty-five have received the honours (as of September 2024). Here is a list of all players who hold at least one Golden Ball trophy.

Karim Benzema — 2022 Luka Modric — 2018 Kaká — 2007 Fabio Cannavaro — 2006 Ronaldinho — 2005 Andriy Shevchenko — 2004 Pavel Nedvěd — 2003 Michael Owen — 2001 Luís Figo — 2000 Rivaldo — 1999 Zinedine Zidane — 1998 Matthias Sammer — 1996 George Weah — 1995 Hristo Stoichkov — 1994 Roberto Baggio — 1993 Jean-Pierre Papin — 1991 Lothar Matthäus — 1990 Ruud Gullit — 1987 Igor Belanov — 1986 Paolo Rossi — 1982 Allan Simonsen — 1977 Oleg Blokhin — 1975 Gerd Müller — 1970 Gianni Rivera — 1969 George Best — 1968 Flórián Albert — 1967 Bobby Charlton — 1966 Eusébio — 1965 Denis Law — 1964 Lev Yashin — 1963 Josef Masopust — 1962 Omar Sívori — 1961 Luis Suárez Miramontes — 1960 Raymond Kopa — 1958 Stanley Matthews — 1956

How is the Ballon d'Or winner decided?

Each year, the editorial team at France Football shortlists 30 contenders for that men's football season's Golden Ball award. 100 journalists representing FIFA's top-ranked nations are tasked with selecting and awarding points to the top five players. The player with the most points is declared the winner.

Who has the best Ballon d'Or award?

There is only one recipient of the Super Ballon d'Or. On 24 December 1989, Real Madrid's forward Alfredo Di Stéfano received it the award.

Who has the most Ballon d'Or nominations?

Between 2003 and 2022, Cristiano had received 19 consecutive nominations for the award. His Argentinian rival, Messi, had received 16 nominations as of 2024.

Is Ronaldo nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2024?

Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, long-time recipients of the Ballon d'Or, have not been included in the 2024 nominations list. Until 2022, the duo had never missed a spot on the Ballon d'Or nomination list. However, Messi made a comeback in 2023 with a nomination and a win.

Who has more Golden Boots, Messi or Ronaldo?

Eternal rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have distinguished themselves as the world's best football players. However, Messi has proven to be the better player winning six Golden Boot trophies between 2009 and 2018.

How many times has Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or?

Christiano Ronaldo received the French Football award five times: in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. Brazilian legend Ronaldo also won two Ballon d'Or trophies. His second and last award was for his performance in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where he contributed eight goals.

This full list of Ballon d'Or winners from 1956 to date features football players from nearly all corners of the world. To make it to the list, these players have exhibited exemplary talent, skill, leadership, and influence on and off the field. The upcoming 2024 Ballon d'Or awards seek to elevate the status of the game's top performers.

Legit.ng has published an article ranking the greatest passers in football history. At the top of the list are elite soccer players who have mastered the art of accurately finding teammates and beating the opposing team's defence to score.

The list of thirteen soccer stars features some football legends such as Cesc Fabregas, Andrés Iniesta, and Xabi Alonso. Read on to discover which of your favourite players made it to the top of the list.

Source: Legit.ng