Kyle Rittenhouse's net worth (2024): Is he still a millionaire?

Kyle Rittenhouse is a right-wing activist from the United States. He hit the headlines in 2020 after shooting to death two people and injuring one during the Black Lives Matter protest. Due to his popularity, most fans have been curious about his wealth. What is Kyle Rittenhouse's net worth?

Kyle Rittenhouse during the court proceedings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (L) Kyle Rittenhouse is seen on the set of "Candace" (R). Photo: Jason Davis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse came into the spotlight at the age of 17 years after being involved in a shooting instance in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His net worth has been a subject of conversation for many, as he is believed to have received millions through public funding.

Profile summary

Full name Kyle Howard Rittenhouse Nickname The Kenosha Kid Gender Male Date of birth 3 January 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Antioch, Illinois, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in height 5'7" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Michael Mother Wendy Relationship status Single High School Lakes Community High School Profession Activist Net worth $50,000 X (Twitter)

What is Kyle Rittenhouse's net worth?

Is Kyle Rittenhouse a millionaire? Many speculated that Kyle could be a millionaire after receiving millions of donations to his legal defence fund.

The firearm rights activist was given a bail bond worth $2 million, which the public contributed through mobilisation from Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, and actor Ricky Schroder. Part of the bail money was refunded when he was found not guilty.

However, in 2023, his lawyer, Mark Richards, disclosed in an interview that Kyle was broke. He stated:-

He is working; he is trying to support himself. Everybody thinks that Kyle got so much money from this. Whatever money he did get is gone.

According to CA Knowledge, Sarkari Exam, and similar sources, the rights activist's alleged net worth is $50,000. He has amassed part of his wealth from the donations. Additionally, he is known to have worked as a part-time lifeguard and from the sales of his book, Acquitted.

Kyle Rittenhouse's age and background

The activist was born on 3 January 2003 in Antioch, Illinois, United States. He is 21 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Where is Kyle Rittenhouse now? He resides in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Kyle is the son of Wendy and Michael Rittenhouse. His parents married in February 2000 in Lake County, Illinois, USA, but they parted ways in 2014. His mom raised Kyle alongside his two siblings: an older sister, Faith, and a younger sister, McKenzie Rittenhouse.

His father worked as a machine operator, while his mother was a certified nurse assistant. Kyle's mother greatly supported him during the court proceeding, claiming he was innocent. In an interview with ABC, his mom said Kyle was not a monster. She stated:-

He's not a monster. He didn't do anything wrong. If he didn't have that gun, he would have been dead, point-blank. It was all self-defence. I saw it. If I wasn't his mother, O would have said the same thing- it was self-defence. He was chased by a bunch of mob.

Kyle Rittenhouse's college

Top-5 facts about Kyle Rittenhouse. Photo: Sean Krajacic/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rittenhouse studied at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa, Illinois, USA. In June 2022, Kyle said he was to join Texas A&M University. However, he corrected himself one day after a spokesperson from Texas A&M revealed he had not been accepted into the University.

Kyle wrote on his X (Twitter) account that he was to attend Blinn College District in 2022 as a means to transfer to Texas A&M. A college official disclosed he applied but was yet to be enrolled. Therefore, it's unclear whether he joined or not.

What is Kyle Rittenhouse doing now?

After being acquitted of the killing, Kyle has been a firearm rights activist. In 2022, he relocated to Texas, and according to his Instagram profile, he is the outreach director at the Texas Gun Rights. He has participated in several rallies against firearm control legislation in Texas

In August 2023, he founded The Rittenhouse Foundation to protect human and civil rights secured by law. Rittenhouse has also been part of the conservative movement, Turning Point USA, holding campus speaking events promoting the right of students to bear firearms while at school.

In April 2024, Rittenhouse was invited to speak about self-defence at the Kent State Campus. However, the students protested against him outside the student centre. Kyle said, as reported by Spectrum News,

If I would have known that I would've been violently and viciously attacked and be put on a trial, I wouldn't have gone there, but that does not change my right to self-defence.

What happened to Kyle Rittenhouse?

Kyle Rittenhouse's story began when he travelled from Antioch, Illinois, USA, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, to participate in the Black Lives Matter protest on 25 August 2020. The riots were a result of a white police officer who had shot a black man, Jacob Blake, leaving him paralysed.

Cassandra Spencer interviews Kyle Rittenhouse during the Rally Against Censorship. Photo: Jason Fochtman

Source: Original

During the riots, Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded one. He was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon when he was under 18.

In November 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all the charges after pleading he used the firearm in self-defence. In one of his testimony, he told the court:

If I would have let Mr. Rosenbaum take my firearm from me, he would have used it and killed me with it and probably killed more people if I would have let him get my gun.

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse's wife?

The American activist keeps his love life private. However, he is known to have dated Skyler Bergoon, and whether they are still dating remains a mystery. In 2022, his girlfriend was a troll on social media, being branded as a gold digger.

He defended her to someone who had called her a gold digger on X (Twitter) page by saying:

What gold?! The civil lawsuit am facing.

FAQs

Where is Kyle Rittenhouse from? The rights activist was born in Antioch, Illinois, United States. Why is Kyle Rittenhouse famous? He is popular for his work as a right-wing activist. Who are Kyle Rittenhouse's parents? His parents are Michael and Wendy Rittenhouse. What did Kyle Rittenhouse do? He shot and killed two people and wounded one during the Black Lives Matter protests in August 2020. Is Kyle Rittenhouse speaking at Kent State? He is not currently speaking at Kent State. However, he gave a speech at Kent State University on 16 April 2024, which led to some students protesting against him. Who is Kyle Rittenhouse's girlfriend? His girlfriend is Skyler Bergoon, although it's unclear whether they are still dating. Where does Kyle Rittenhouse live? He currently resides in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Kyle Rittenhouse's net worth is approximately $50,000. He founded The Rittenhouse Foundation in 2023. Kyle currently resides in Dallas, Texas, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Kathie Lee Gifford's biography. Kathie is a singer, songwriter, producer, author, and former TV presenter. She is best known for co-hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and NBC's Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda.

Kathie Lee was born in Paris, France. She has released several Christian, lullaby, and children's songs, such as Jesus Is His Name, Goodbye Lullabye, and Whisky. Learn more about her in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng