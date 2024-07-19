Who are Brock Purdy siblings? All you need to know about them

Many big names have emerged from American football, including Brock Purdy. As a quarterback, he plays in the National Football League (NFL) for the San Francisco 49ers. He gained initial fame playing college football for the Iowa State Cyclones. While much is known about his career, many are curious about his family. Who are Brock Purdy's siblings?

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LVIII (L). Purdy speaks to the media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa (R). Photo: Chris Unger (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

American football player Brock Purdy has been in the eyes of NFL fanatics since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He has contributed immensely to the team’s success and gained prominence in the sporting world. However, many have wondered who Brock Purdy’s siblings are and whether they, too, are successful athletes.

Profile summary

Who is Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy is one of the three children of Carrie and Shawn Purdy. He was born in Queen Creek, Arizona, United States, on 27 December 1999 and is 24 years old as of July 2024. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

He attended Perry High School, where his interest in playing football was cultivated. For his undergraduate studies, he enrolled at Iowa State University and majored in communication studies, graduating in 2021. He became a competitive athlete playing college football for the Iowa State Cyclones.

Top-5 facts about Brock Purdy. Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Brock was drafted into the NFL in 2022 as the final pick for the San Francisco 49ers. He is a right quarterback and has played for the NFL team for two seasons. When he joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, he signed a four-year contract of $3,737,008, including a $77,008 signing bonus, $77,008 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $934,252.

The NFL player is married to his college sweetheart, Jenna Brandt. They exchanged marriage vows on 9 March 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa, and reside in San Francisco, California, US.

Brock Purdy’s siblings

American football player Brock Purdy is not the only child of Carrie and Shawn Purdy, as the couple has two other children. Brock Purdy’s siblings are sister, Whittney and brother, Chubba. Here is a look into who they are and what they are up to.

1. Whittney Purdy

Brock Purdy celebrates with his mother, Carrie Purdy (left), and sister, Whitney Purdy, after winning a game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Photo: David K Purdy

Source: Getty Images

Whittney Purdy’s age is 26 years, as she was born in November 1997. She is the only daughter of Carrie and Shawn Purdy and was raised alongside her two brothers. Whittney attended Perry High School, where she was a softball player, and for her undergraduate studies, she enrolled at Spartanburg Methodist College in 2016 but transferred to Southeastern University in 2018. She continued playing softball at the university as a third baseman and shortstop.

After college, Whittney worked as an intern marketing assistant for two months at Switch. She worked at the American Heart Association as a volunteer customer support specialist. Brock Purdy’s sister also worked at Shop with a Jock as a promotions specialist.

Whittney Purdy is in a relationship and is dating Jared Schmidt. Her boyfriend was a student-athlete when he studied at Basha High School, Pima Community College, and Utah Valley University. He currently works with the United States Air Force as a firefighter.

2. Chubba Purdy

Chubba Purdy (6) warms up before a college football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Chubba Purdy is the younger brother of NFL player Brock Purdy. He was born on 30 July 2001 and grew up alongside his two siblings. Like his siblings, he attended Perry High School and started playing football like his older brother.

Chubba committed to playing college football for Louisville but made a last-minute decision to commit to Florida State. He played as a quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles for approximately two years before transferring to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He played for two seasons for the team and joined the Nevada Wolf Pack, where he plays today.

FAQs

What is Brock Purdy’s sister’s age? Whittney, born in November 1997, is 26 years old as of July 2024. What is Chubba Purdy’s real name? He was born Preston Purdy but got the nickname Chubba from his father when he weighed 38 pounds as a one-year-old. What do Brock Purdy's parents do for a living? Carrie and Shawn Purdy are businesspersons owning Fantastic Spa Outlet. Is Anna Frey related to Brock Purdy? The two athletes are not related in any way. Who is the eldest among the Purdy siblings? Whittney, born in 1997, is the eldest, followed by Brock in 1999 and Chubba in 2001. Which team does Brock Purdy play for? The American football player plies his trade for the San Francisco 49ers as a quarterback. Who is Brock Purdy’s wife? His wife is Jenna Brandt, his longtime girlfriend. Does Brock Purdy have kids? The NFL player is not yet a father. He married his girlfriend on 9 March 2024.

Brock Purdy’s siblings, Whittney and Chubba, have all participated in sporting activities. While it is unknown whether Whittney is currently pursuing a career as a softball player since she is out of the spotlight, Chubba is thriving as a quarterback for the Nevada Wolf Pack. Brock Purdy continues flourishing playing for the San Francisco 49ers in his NFL career.

