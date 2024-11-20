Top 10 oldest NBA teams of all time ranked by average age of players

In sports, the age of players is a significant factor. Young players are considered more energetic than their older counterparts, but that is not usually the case in some situations. In the NBA, some of the best teams have been comprised of old players due to their experience, skills, and leadership, which are valuable game-changing attributes. Discover the oldest NBA teams of all time in this post

The oldest NBA teams boast experience and skills. Photo: D Miralle (modified by author)

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. It is important to understand our methodology and the principles that govern our ranking processes. Data was obtained from reputable sources, including Basketball Reference, NBA, Hoops Hype, and The Ringer, in compiling this list.

Oldest NBA team by average age in history

Although youth and agility are crucial, some of the best lineups in the NBA's history have been made up of old players. With years of experience in the game, these players are gems on the court, and their wisdom and resilience have shaped multiple basketball moments in history. The oldest NBA teams have demonstrated that experience is a crucial success factor in basketball.

NBA team Season Average age New York Knicks 2012 – 2013 31.32 Houston Rockets 1997 – 1998 31.29 Utah Jazz 2000 – 2001 29.86 Dalla Mavericks 2011 – 2012 29.44 Miami Heat 1998 – 1999 29.35 San Antonio Spurs 1995 – 1996 28.67 Los Angeles Lakers 2003 – 2004 28.29 Los Angeles Lakers 1987 – 1988 28 Boston Celtics 2010 – 2011 27.9 Boston Celtics 2008 – 2009 26.81

10. Boston Celtics (31.32 years old)

The 2008-2009 Boston Celtics NBA team had 60 wins and 20 losses. Photo: Anadolu

NBA season : 2008 – 2009

: 2008 – 2009 Average age : 26.81 years old

: 26.81 years old Youngest player : Henry Walker (21 years old)

: Henry Walker (21 years old) Oldest player: Ray Allen (33 years old)

The Boston Celtics of the 2008 – 2009 NBA season are one of the youngest teams in history by average age. With 16 players, the team's average age was 26.81. The youngest player was Henry Walker, at 21, while the oldest was Ray Allen, at 33.

Despite being one of the youngest NBA teams, the Boston Celtics achieved considerable success in the season, finishing first in the NBA Atlantic Division. Head coach Doc Rivers led the 2008 – 2009 Boston Celtics NBA team, and they had 60 wins and 20 losses. Top players on the team included Pau Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen Davis.

9. Boston Celtics (27.9 years old)

Shaquille O'Neal was the oldest player in the 2010 - 2011 Boston Celtic team. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

NBA season : 2010 – 2011

: 2010 – 2011 Average age : 27.9 years old

: 27.9 years old Youngest player : Avery Bradley (20 years old)

: Avery Bradley (20 years old) Oldest player: Shaquille O'Neal (38 years old)

The Boston Celtics' roster for the 2010 – 2011 NBA season had an average age of 27.9, with 21 players. Avery Bradley was the youngest, at 20, while Shaquille O'Neal, at 38, was the oldest. Some of the team's notable players were Rajon Rondo, Ray Alley, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnette.

The team finished first in the NBA Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Division. It had an impressive record of 56 wins and 26 losses.

8. Los Angeles Lakers (28 years old)

The 1987 - 1988 Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Championship. Photo: Icon Sportswire

NBA season : 1987 – 1988

: 1987 – 1988 Average age : 28 years old

: 28 years old Youngest player : Billy Thompson (24 years old)

: Billy Thompson (24 years old) Oldest player: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (40 years old)

The Los Angeles Lakers' average age of its 15 players for the 1987 – 1988 NBA season was 28. Their youngest player was Billy Thompson, who was 24, and their oldest player was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was 40.

The 1987 – 1988 NBA season was one of the most successful for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team’s record was 62 wins and 20 losses, and it won the NBA Championship, Conference Championship, and Division Championship. At 26, James Worthy was a top player and won the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (28.29 years old)

Rajon Rondo (4) was an outstanding player in the 2003 - 2004 Los Angeles Lakers team. Photo: Garrett Ellwood

NBA season : 2003 – 2004

: 2003 – 2004 Average age : 28.29 years old

: 28.29 years old Youngest player : Jamal Sampson (20 years old)

: Jamal Sampson (20 years old) Oldest player: Karl Malone (40 years old)

The Los Angeles Lakers of the 2003 – 2004 NBA season was an impressive team with basketball big names such as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. The team’s average age was 28.29, with the youngest player being Jamal Sampson (20) and the oldest being Karl Malone (40). It had 17 players.

Led by head coach Phil Jackson, the team finished first in the NBA Pacific Division with 56 wins and 26 losses. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were featured in the All-NBA First Team. Kobe Bryant was in the NBA All-Defensive First Team, and Shaquille O'Neal won the NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award.

6. San Antonio Spurs (28.67 years old)

The San Antonio Spurs of the 1995 - 1996 season finished first in the NBA Midwest Division. Photo: Ronald Martinez

NBA season : 1995 – 1996

: 1995 – 1996 Average age : 28.67 years old

: 28.67 years old Youngest player : Cory Alexander (22 years old)

: Cory Alexander (22 years old) Oldest player: Doc Rivers (34 years old)

The San Antonio Spurs, who played in the NBA's 1995 – 1996 season, had an average age of 28.67. They consisted of 15 basketball players whose ages ranged between 22 and 34. The youngest was Cory Alexander and the oldest was Doc Rivers.

During the NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs finished first in the NBA Midwest Division, winning 59 games and losing 23. Their star player was David Robinson (30), who was featured on the NBA All-Star, All-NBA First Team, and All-Defensive First Team. Sean Elliott (27) was also on the NBA All-Star.

5. Miami Heat (29.35 years old)

The average age of the 1998 - 1999 Miami Heat players was 29.35. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

NBA season : 1998 – 1999

: 1998 – 1999 Average age : 29.35 years old

: 29.35 years old Youngest player : Mark Davis (25 years old)

: Mark Davis (25 years old) Oldest player: Terry Porter (35 years old)

In the 1998 – 1999 NBA season, the Miami Heat, which consisted of 17 players, had one of the highest average age of players at 29.35. The team’s youngest basketball player was Mark Davis, who was 25, while Terry Porter was the oldest, at 35.

Despite having a crop of old players, the team finished first in the NBA Atlantic Division with 33 wins and 17 losses. Alonso Morning (28) was its outstanding player, winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also included in the All-NBA First Team and NBA All-Defensive First Team.

4. Dalla Mavericks (29.44 years old)

The 2011 - 2012 Dallas Mavericks players' ages ranged between 23 and 38. Photo: Icon Sport Media

NBA season : 2011 – 2012

: 2011 – 2012 Average age : 29.44 years old

: 29.44 years old Youngest player : Dominique Jones (23 years old)

: Dominique Jones (23 years old) Oldest player: Jason Kidd (38 years old)

Head coach Rick Carlisle led the Dalla Mavericks of the 2011 – 2012 NBA season. The team comprised 16 players whose ages ranged between 23 and 38. The youngest was Dominique Jones, and the oldest was Jason Kidd.

The team emerged third in the NBA Southwest Division with the season’s record of 36 wins and 30 losses. Some of the team’s outstanding players were Dirk Nowitzki (33), Vince Carter (35), Brendan Haywood (33), and Delonte West (28). Dirk Nowitzki was voted to his 11th NBA All-Star Game.

3. Utah Jazz (29.86 years old)

The 2000 - 2001 Utah Jazz team had 53 wins and 29 losses. Photo: Steve C. Wilson

NBA season : 2000 – 2001

: 2000 – 2001 Average age : 29.86 years old

: 29.86 years old Youngest player : DeShawn Stevenson (19 years old)

: DeShawn Stevenson (19 years old) Oldest player: John Stockton (38 years old)

The 2000 – 2001 Utah Jazz of the NBA is another team with the oldest players by average age. The team’s oldest player was John Stockton, who was 38, while the youngest was DeShawn Stevenson, who was 19.

Despite being among the oldest NBA teams, it performed well in the season, finishing second in the NBA Midwest Division. Led by head coach Jerry Sloan, it managed 53 wins and 29 losses. Its best player, Karl Malone (37), was included in the All-NBA Third Team of the season.

2. Houston Rockets (31.29 years old)

Basketball player Charles Jones was the oldest in the 1997 - 1998 team at 40. Photo: @Logan Riely

NBA season : 1997 – 1998

: 1997 – 1998 Average age : 31.29 years old

: 31.29 years old Youngest player : Othella Harrington (24 years old)

: Othella Harrington (24 years old) Oldest player: Charles Jones (40 years old)

The Houston Rockets were among the best NBA teams in the 1997 – 1998 season. The team consisted of 14 professional basketball players, the youngest of whom was Othella Harrington, who was 24, and the oldest, Charles Jones, who was 40.

During the season, it competed in the Midwest Division and finished fourth, winning 41 games and losing 41 games. Some of the team's prominent names included Kevin Willis (35), Brent Price (29), Joe Stephens (25), and Charles Barkley (34).

1. New York Knicks (31.32 years old)

In the 2012-2013 season, the New York Knicks had an average age of 31.32. Photo: David Dow

NBA season : 2012 – 2013

: 2012 – 2013 Average age : 31.32 years old

: 31.32 years old Youngest player : Iman Asante Shumpert (22 years old)

: Iman Asante Shumpert (22 years old) Oldest player: Kurt Thomas (40 years old)

In the 2012 – 2013 season, the New York Knicks were the oldest team in the NBA by age. The team’s youngest player was Iman Shumpert, 22, while the oldest was Kurt Thomas, 40.

Other notable players on the team were Rasheed Wallace (38), Tyson Chandler (30), Ronnie Brewer (27), and Carmelo Anthony (28). The team was led by head coach Mike Woodson and finished first in the NBA Atlantic Division, winning 54 games and losing 28.

What is the oldest NBA team of all time?

The Sacramento Kings are the oldest team in the NBA. Established in 1923, they compete in the Pacific Division and Western Conference. However, the oldest NBA team by average age of players is the New York Knicks of the 2012 – 2013 NBA season, with an average age of 31.32.

What is the oldest average-age team in the NBA?

The Philadelphia 76ers are the oldest team by average age in the 2024 – 2025 NBA season. It boasts a veteran-rich squad with the likes of Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon. The team’s average player age is 28.31, with players ranging between 20 and 38.

What is the youngest NBA team average?

The Oklahoma City Thunder, in the 2024 – 2025 NBA season, is the youngest NBA team by average player age. The team’s average player age is 24.14, with the oldest player at 30 and the youngest at 21. The team has 16 players.

What is the NBA draft age limit?

A basketball player can only be drafted into the NBA if they are at least 19 years old. They are automatically eligible if they attain 19 years before or during the calendar year of the NBA draft.

The oldest NBA teams are some of the best in history, showing the impact of experience, resilience, and skill over age. The role played by the young players in the teams cannot be ignored, as they influenced some games with their energy and agility. Combining the old's high-level skills with the young's brilliant talents, these teams were a force to reckon with in the NBA.

