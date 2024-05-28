Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian football legend, Mutiu Adepoju, has said the Super Eagles "will come ready" for the double-header against South Africa and the Republic of Benin in June.

Legit.ng reports that the newly-appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, recently released his squad for the June FIFA world cup 2026 qualifying matches.

Mutiu Adepoju of Nigeria in action during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2000 final against Cameroon played at the national stadium in Lagos. Photo credit: Ben Radford

Speaking ahead of the crucial games, Adepoju told SportsBoom that the men's senior national team already gave a good account of themselves last time out at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Adepoju, popularly called 'The Headmaster' described the route to Nigeria's world cup qualification as "dicey" but expressed his belief that the AFCON 2023 finalists "have all it takes to pass the test".

Adepoju who himself was part of the Super Eagles squad at three world cups was reluctant to leave out so much when asked his thoughts about the national team's next games or how Finidi's men could set up to play.

He said:

"Look, I'm not going to sit here and tell you the team will approach these games this way or that way, or even what the manager's plans are. Sincerely, I do not even know of any.

"But I can tell that the team will come ready. We saw how they gave a good account of themselves last time out in Ivory Coast. Not many backed them to even go as far as reaching the final, but they did just that."

Adepoju added:

"Talking about the route to our world cup qualification, it is a dicey thing (facing South Africa and Benin Republic), but the Super Eagles under the tutelage of George have all it takes to pass the test.

"We've been there before, taking in tricky games in a bid to qualify for major tournaments, and we've come out successful. These ones will be no different."

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles are third in Group C – behind leaders Rwanda and South Africa – of the African qualification series.

Benin Republic are bottom of the lot with a point. Rwanda have four points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe are on two points each.

