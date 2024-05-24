World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Coach, Finidi Names Lookman, 22 Others For SA, Benin Games
- The 23-man Super Eagles list for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Cheetahs of Benin has been released
- Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, released the squad list for the match against Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, June 7
- The second-place team at the AFCON 2024 will travel to Benin Republic to confront the Cheetahs at 5pm at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, June 10
FCT, Abuja - Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, has released a 23-man list for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.
The list has the man of the moment, Ademola Lookman of Atalanta, Victor Boniface of Bayern Leverkusen, Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Alex Iwobi of Fulham, and Terem Moffi.
Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returns to the national team after being out for some time. He will replace Francis Uzoho
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Bafana Bafana of South Africa at 8 pm at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on Friday, June 7, Channels Television reports.
While the match against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic will hold 5pm at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, June 10.
As reported by The Punch, below is the 23-man squad for the next two matches.
Goalkeepers:
- Stanley Nwabali
- Maduka Okoye
- Ojo Olorunleke
Defenders:
- Chidozie Awaziem
- Bright Osayi-Samuel
- Sadiq Ismael
- Oluwasemilogo Ajayi
- Calvin Bassey
- Benjamin Tanimu
Midfielders:
- Wilfred Ndidi
- Raphael Onyedika
- Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi
- Frank Onyeka
- Alex Iwobi
- Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Forwards:
- Nathan Tella
- Victor Osimhen
- Kelechi Iheanacho
- Samuel Chukwueze
- Paul Onuachu
- Ademola Lookman
- Victor Boniface
- Terem Moffi
