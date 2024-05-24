The 23-man Super Eagles list for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Cheetahs of Benin has been released

Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, released the squad list for the match against Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, June 7

The second-place team at the AFCON 2024 will travel to Benin Republic to confront the Cheetahs at 5pm at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, June 10

FCT, Abuja - Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, has released a 23-man list for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

The list has the man of the moment, Ademola Lookman of Atalanta, Victor Boniface of Bayern Leverkusen, Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Alex Iwobi of Fulham, and Terem Moffi.

Lookman, Osimhen and 21 others in Super Eagles squad Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returns to the national team after being out for some time. He will replace Francis Uzoho

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Bafana Bafana of South Africa at 8 pm at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on Friday, June 7, Channels Television reports.

While the match against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic will hold 5pm at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, June 10.

As reported by The Punch, below is the 23-man squad for the next two matches.

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali

Maduka Okoye

Ojo Olorunleke

Defenders:

Chidozie Awaziem

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Sadiq Ismael

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Benjamin Tanimu

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi

Raphael Onyedika

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Forwards:

Nathan Tella

Victor Osimhen

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze

Paul Onuachu

Ademola Lookman

Victor Boniface

Terem Moffi

