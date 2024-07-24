Victor Osimhen is poised to leave Napoli this summer, but Jose Mourinho earlier warned Premier League clubs about the Nigerian

English teams Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the striker, who has a contract with Napoli until 2026

French club Paris Saint-Germain have also made enquiries about the 25-year-old Super Eagles forward in the transfer window

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho earlier warned Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool against signing Victor Osimhen.

The former Chelsea boss warned the English clubs against making a move for the striker, initially valued at $109million.

Arsenal are desperately in need of a new striker, and the Napoli forward had been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Jose Mourinho warned Arsenal and Liverpool about Victor Osimhen while comparing the Nigerian with Drogba. Photo Credit: Luciano Rossi.

Source: Getty Images

While comparing Osimhen to Ivorian legend Didier Drogba, Mourinho hinted that Arsenal and Liverpool might be missing a trick by not pursuing the Nigerian international.

The 25-year-old has been in blistering goal-scoring form for Napoli since his move from French club Lille in 2020.

He has already netted 65 Serie A goals in 108 matches for the Partenopei, helping them to the Scudetto with 26 goals during the 2022/2023 season.

Despite being on a contract with Napoli until 2026, Osimhen is a major subject of the current summer transfer window.

Last year, Mourinho compared the Nigerian forward to Drogba, who scored 104 goals and registered 55 assists in the Premier League.

The 'Special One' said via Football London:

"He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn't dive. If Victor changes, then OK, I'd buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money.

"However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behavior, whereas in the Premier League, they'd come down hard."

Osimhen linked with Saudi move

Legit.ng earlier reported that the release clause inserted into Osimhen's deal initially waded off Premier League clubs.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the forward's priority remains to leave Napoli, and they will consider accepting offers from Saudi Arabia.

The Neapolitans also want the player to leave to raise funds to equip new manager Antonio Conte in the transfer market, particularly for the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

