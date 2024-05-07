A member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, Shehu Dikko, has hailed the NFF for appointing Finidi George as the permanent Super Eagles' boss

Legit.ng recalls that the NFF on Monday, April 29, appointed Finidi, 53, as Super Eagles' head coach

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Dikko spoke on what the development means for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Dikko, a member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, has described Finidi George's appointment as head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria as a "big plus" for the NPFL.

Dikko stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

According to the former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) vice-president and ex-chairman of the defunct League Management Company Limited (LMC), Finidi's appointment as Super Eagles' chief trainer will open more doors to players plying their trade in the local league.

Finidi, 53, is an Ajax legend as well as a former star of Real Mallorca and Real Betis, both in the Spanish La Liga.

Dikko told Legit.ng:

"Appointing Finidi from the NPFL is certainly a big plus for the domestic league and will help the brand.

"Indeed, it will surely give more deserving NPFL players a chance with the Super Eagles as Finidi knows them well."

Legit.ng recalls that the NFF, on Monday, April 29, approved the recommendation of its technical committee to appoint Finidi, a UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner, as head coach ahead of over 60 other local and foreign applicants.

Some of the other coaches who reportedly applied are US U-19 coach Michael Nsien, Spain-based former Katsina United coach Henry Makinwa, Sylvanus Okpala and Daniel Amokachi.

Former Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao and Dutchman Danny Bujis also allegedly applied for the Super Eagles job.

