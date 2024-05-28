Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian football legend, Mutiu Adepoju, has said if Super Eagles coach Finidi George wants to go for highly-rated Crystal Palace attacking midfielder, Michael Olise, he would do so.

Speaking in a recent interview with SportsBoom, Adepoju, popularly called 'The Headmaster', stated that Nigeria is blessed with lots of talented players.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace reacts during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on May 19, 2024 in London, England. Photo credit: Alex Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Coming off the back of a prosperous season where he scored 10 goals and six assists in the English top-flight, Olise is no doubt, a player in demand.

Surprisingly, the 22-year-old has been left out of the Euro 2024 squads by both France and England, two countries that are supposedly courting his allegiance.

That move had awakened notions in the media that Nigeria who he is also eligible to turn out for could be flirting with the idea of inviting him for the latest batch of games.

Manchester United are already said to be testing the waters with a view to making an official bid for the youngster this summer, but Adepoju thinks it is a matter of whether he would bring something different to the team for Finidi.

Adepoju, a former Real Sociedad player, said:

"I do not have the most of information on the said player, Olise, but I believe he's a good player, an exciting prospect at that. However, Nigeria has always been blessed with talents, so it's the manager's selection headache to know who he wants to invite and who doesn't get in.

"Moreso, I believe this is not the first time this player is being mentioned in the media. There are a lot of talented players out there, just like I said, plying their trades in glamorous leagues.

"If he (Finidi) wants to court and invite any of them to the national team, he'd go for it."

Michael Olise: International career

Olise was born in England to a Nigerian father and a French-Algerian mother.

He is eligible to represent France, Algeria, England, or Nigeria internationally.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adepoju said the Super Eagles "will come ready" for the double-header against South Africa (SA) and the Republic of Benin in June.

Adepoju stated that the men's senior national team already gave a good account of themselves last time out at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

