Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, wrote on Friday, May 24, in The Players' Tribune about the significance of fans' support

On the eve of the FA Cup final with Manchester City slated for Saturday, May 25, Fernandes hailed United's fans as "amazing" for their support throughout a difficult season

Legit.ng reports that talking candidly in an open letter, Fernandes stated that he constantly receives messages from Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports in Nigeria and worldwide.

Manchester, England - Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, has revealed that supporters of the English Premier League (EPL) giants from Nigeria often send him photographs donning the club's jersey bearing his squad number.

Legit.ng reports that Fernandes, who wears No.8 at the former England and European champions, is a Portuguese international. The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United is among the Premier League clubs with the most fans in Africa. Photo credit: James Gill - Danehouse, John Peters

Source: Getty Images

Although Manchester United have been far from the best in recent years, their supporters across the world still stand by them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On Saturday, May 25, United will battle eternal rivals, Manchester City, in a final for the FA Cup glory at Wembley in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Penning an open letter to United fans worldwide on the eve of that match, Fernandes emotionally commented on the love he receives from United supporters everywhere.

Part of his lengthy letter reads:

"There will always be those who don’t like your football, but 99% of you have only shown me love.

"To this day, whenever I see someone on the other side of the world wearing my shirt, it gives me such a special feeling.

"People send me photos from Hong Kong, or from Nigeria, wearing my number 8 shirt, and every single time, it makes me feel so surprised and humble."

Legit.ng reports that Man United have a huge fanbase in Nigeria. It is not a surprise as they are the most successful team in the history of the EPL, winning 13 titles since the league started in 1992.

Read more about Manchester United

Man Utd share price tumbles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United's valuation on the New York Stock Exchange plummeted by more than $700 million after a British media story about the team's owners halting plans to sell the club.

According to the British press, two leading suitors have submitted deals that value United at approximately five billion pounds, or around $6.3 billion.

Source: Legit.ng