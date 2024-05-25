Zlatan Ibile is set to officially open his store in Lekki Lagos, and he staged a celebrity hang out ahead of the event

In the video which surfaced online, many entertainers were in attendance, from music to movie and content creation industry

Each of the celebrities were given a jersey when they arrived at the venue, some changed their tops to the jersey while others didn't

Nigerian singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has generated massive reactions online with the show of love from his colleagues and other celebrities in Nigeria.

The Account Balance crooner staged a celebrity handout ahead of his official store opening in Lagos. The opening would take place on Saturday, May 25th and Sunday 26th, 2024. In the video making the rounds on social media, many people went to support him.

Being a football enthusiast and lover, he made jerseys available for all those who came for his event. They were given upon arrival at the store. Some changed to the jerseys, while others still had their personal clothing on.

Celebrities storm Zlatan Ibile's store. Photo credit @odunladeadekola/@zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Mercy Eke lights up the event

In one of the viral videos, reality show star, Mercy Eke, was seen having a dramatic entrance to that event. She was in her green jersey with number 24 written on it.

She hugged the new store owner when she got there. Not only that, she also greeted the faces she knew at the event.

Odunlade Adekola entertains others

Nollywood actor, Adekola, was also present at the event. He was also wearing a blue jersey with number 24 written on it.

He made some dramatic moves to entertain those in attendance. The host of the event, who has always spoken well about Olamide was seen chatting with his guests.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the videos of celebrities at Zlatan Ibile's event. Here are some of the comments below:

@temimine_tm:

"No worries if the original expensive we go rock the fake, congratulations."

@justunde_:

"Zanku Shey you get enough space."

@iam_tairon:

"Congratulations biggest."

@iambankalat:

"We dey there."

@realqueenizzy:

"Proud of you."

@annc_782:

"Omo ma only this man carry Igbo enter ."

@princedcon:

"lol. This kind opening every Squad get em day to visit the store cos , water no Dey meet fire."

@lucky_wire123:

"Pant washer even come."

@horlawizballo:

"@odunomoadekola big vibe."

@iam_omis:

"@davido you get mouth die. 001 to the world. U enter Zlatan store and people start to they patronize ham."

Davido gushes about Zlatan Ibile's neck piece

Legit.ng reported how Davido was filled with joy to see that his junior colleague Zlatan had acquired an expensive diamond neck chain.

The singer praised the Zanku crooner for his hard work and dedication to getting the best things for himself.

Davido was spotted with smiles as he tagged Zlatan as his little brother while gushing over the customised neck piece that carried a football and music autograph pendant.

Source: Legit.ng