The new Super Eagles gaffer has picked five assistants that will help him get the job done in the national team

Finidi George after he was unveiled as the Eagles coach on Monday, also picked three foreign-based who will join Daniel Amokachi as his assistants, while Olatunji Baruwa will serve as goalkeeper trainer

The former Enyimba gaffer led the Super Eagles as a caretaker coach for the friendlies against Black Stars of Ghana and Eagles of Mali in March 2024

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Super Eagles head coach Finidi George has appointed two foreigners and his former teammate, Daniel Amokachi, as his assistants.

Super Eagles coach Finidi has named Amokachi, Baruwa, and two other foreigners as assistants. Photo credit: @PoojaMedia

Source: Twitter

Recall that on Monday, May 13, the former Nigerian international Finidi George was officially unveiled as the Head Coach of the Nigerian national team by the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Adepoju Tobi Samuel, an accredited FIFA, and CAF photo journalist made this known in a post shared on his X account on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the post, Finidi also picked his former national teammate, Amokachi and two foreigners as assistants. He also retained Olatunji Baruwa as the goalkeeper’ s trainer.

The names of the two foreign assistants will be announced before the Super Eagles play their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Bafana Bafana of South Africa and Squirrels of Benin.

Line up of Finidi's crew

Tobi tweeted:

The NFF has confirmed the backroom staff for Finidi George’s Super Eagles technical crew;

Daniel Amokachi (Asst. 1)

Benjamin James (Asst. 2)

Olatunji Baruwa (goalkeepers’ trainer)

Chima Onyeike (Fitness Trainer)

Mehmet Ozturk (Analyst)

Time to focus on the WC Qualifiers

FIFA member speaks on Finidi's appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Dikko, a member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, described Finidi's appointment as a "big plus" for the NPFL.

According to the former NFF vice-president and ex-chairman of the defunct League Management Company Limited (LMC), Finidi's appointment as Super Eagles' chief trainer will open more doors to players plying their trade in the local league.

Source: Legit.ng