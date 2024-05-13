Finidi George has been formally presented to the press and the Nigerian public as the new man at the helm of the nation's national men's football team

Legit.ng reports that as a player, Finidi turned out for prominent European clubs like Ajax, Real Betis, and Real Mallorca

During his unveiling on Monday, May 13, 2024, Finidi gave a hint on how he and his technical crew members will select players for the national team

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday, May 13, formally announced Finidi George as the new Super Eagles head coach.

Finidi was officially unveiled at an event in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, with John Enoh, the minister of sports development; Ibrahim Gusau, the NFF president; and other top personalities in attendance.

Finidi (centre) with Nigeria's sports minister, John Enoh (left), and NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau. Photo credit: @OgaNlaMedia

Legit.ng reports that the 53-year-old former Enyimba coach succeeds Jose Peseiro, who was relieved of his duties after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His (Finidi's) first assignment as the substantive head coach will be the 2026 world Cup qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and The Cheetahs of Benin Republic both in June.

Legend Finidi won it all

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Finidi won the big trophies as a player - the AFCON and the UEFA Champions League (UCL). He also scored the goal that took Nigeria to her first world cup in 1994.

Finidi played at the top and is held in high esteem by foreign clubs like Ajax Amsterdam, Real Betis, and Real Mallorca.

It remains to be seen whether he can return Nigeria to the top of the football pyramid.

Finidi speaks

On the selection of players for the Super Eagles, Finidi said as quoted by a former media officer of the Future Eagles, Tobi Adepoju:

“You have to play regularly and be committed.”

FIFA member speaks on Finidi's appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Dikko, a member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, described Finidi's appointment as a "big plus" for the NPFL.

According to the former NFF vice-president and ex-chairman of the defunct League Management Company Limited (LMC), Finidi's appointment as Super Eagles' chief trainer will open more doors to players plying their trade in the local league.

