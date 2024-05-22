The UEFA Europa League final 2024 will be played on Wednesday night, May 22, in Dublin, Ireland

Legit.ng reports that the match is between German Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen and Italian Serie A team, Atalanta

Three Nigerians: Victor Boniface, Nathan Tella, and Ademola Lookman, are expected to be in action

Dublin, Ireland - Ahead of the UEFA Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta, some Nigerians have said Victor Boniface should succeed Victor Osimhen as the African Footballer of the Year.

Legit.ng recalls that Osimhen was crowned the continent's best player in December 2023.

The Napoli star scooped the award - the first time a Nigerian has picked up the title since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

This season, Osimhen and Napoli have not been the same side they were in 2023. Also, so far in 2024, African stars like Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Mohammed Kudus, have not won the biggest football trophies. Hence, with Super Eagles attackers like Boniface and Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) in fine form and their teams doing well in Europe, several internet users have mentioned both men's names for the top African honour.

Legit.ng reports that Boniface, 23, and his teammates at Leverkusen are in a hunt for a unique treble. The Xabi Alonso-tutored side racked up a European record-extending 51st game unbeaten against Augsburg recently as Boniface opened the scoring for the German champions.

The striker, alongside compatriot Nathan Tella, will come up against fellow Nigeria international Lookman, who was pivotal in helping the Super Eagles finish as runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in February.

Despite his three-month absence through the injury that ruled him out of AFCON 2023, Boniface has enjoyed a good debut season in Germany, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists.

Victor Boniface: X users' expectation below:

@NduMicheals wrote:

"Senior man! God go guide you to score hat-trick today. African footballer of the year 2024."

@bennydikason11 said:

"Victor Boniface Best African Footballer of the Year 2023."

@ehiokupa commented:

"Make una return with that cup and continue unbeaten tins abeg.

"Meanwhile African footballer of the year is loading for one guy in this picture."

@_AsiwajuLerry wrote:

"If Leverkusen wins Europa League today, we push Victor Boniface for African best.

"If Atalanta wins, we push Ademola Lookman for African best player.

"Either way, Nothing for Ghana."

