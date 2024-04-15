After helping Bayer Leverkusen to win the Bundesliga for the first time in 119 years, Victor Boniface reveals who gave the confidence that they could do it

Amidst so much celebration in Bavaria, Boniface shares a special message on his social media to celebrate Victor Osimhen

In his post, Boniface revealed how Osimhen had told him a year before he moved and won the Bundesliga that he was set to achieve great things

Nigerian striker and Bundesliga player Victor Boniface was recently a member of the Bayer Leverkusen side who made history by winning the Diesterman Chale.

The striker, who only moved to the German side in the summer of 2023, was one of the team's top goalscorers until he picked up an injury.

Victor Boniface sends his colleague Osimhen a special message as he hails him for supporting him. Photo credit: @boniface_jrn/@victorosimhen9

On Sunday, April 15, 2024, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Werder Bremen five-nil to win the Bundesliga title while remaining unbeaten since the season started.

Victor Boniface thanks Osimhen

In reaction to the massive win, Boniface shared a post on his Insta-story thanking Victor Osimhen for his support and motivation.

He revealed how Osimhen called him a year before to tell him he was the next Nigerian player to win the Bundesliga.

Boniface shared that Osimhen sent him this message just hours after he had helped Napoli secure the scudetto for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Bayer Leverkusen has never won the Bundesliga before in their illustrious footballing history. Barely 10 months after Boniface arrived at the club, he has helped them break the jinx.

See Boniface's message to Victor Osimhen:

Reactions trail Boniface's message to Osimhen

Here are some of the comments that trailed Boniface's message to Victor Osimhen:

@MyHeartcode:

"Tell Boniface to change his name, I don't like that name at all."

@DukeofB0urdil0n:

"Victor Boniface to Manchester United! Who says no?"

@2bBigbaby:

"More celebrations dey for front, no be lie."

@Hayne_Sly:

"I love this relationship between both of them."

@Fabriziofan2022:

"Two Ghanian players supporting each other. God bless Ghana."

@AlexandriaUzor:

"Yinmu, make e sha comot for that league before dem finish am for there. He's clearly not appreciated."

@MemesNcruise:

"Baba gave him update."

@Uniqculture:

"More Grace to two brothers."

@omsbworld:

"He saw the future."

@wssxdom:

"He has the eyes that see. Osimhen."

@lolodeyforyou:

"Na Lookmon turn next."

Boniface flies Grandma to come watch him play

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Boniface flew his grandma to Germany to watch him play for the first live in a stadium.

The young Eagles striker created a stir online as she posted images of himself and his grandma in a plane heading to Germany.

Boniface scored 11 goals in sixteen for Bayer Leverkusen and six assists at the time.

