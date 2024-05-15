Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany - Bayer Leverkusen and Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface, has scooped the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made on Wednesday, May 15, via the German league’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The account said Boniface, 23, was honoured with the award after making an instant impact on the Bundesliga — in which he won four Rookie of the Month trophies in a row.

"@Bayer04_en striker @Boniface_jrn takes home the #BLRookie of the Season award from #Sorare after making an instant impact to the #Bundesliga — in which he won 4 Rookie of the Month trophies in a row.

"Congrats Victor!"

Boniface instrumental to Bayer Leverkusen's success

A memorable season for Boniface hit new heights when he scored the opening goal in a 5-0 victory that sealed a first Bundesliga title for Bayer Leverkusen.

The result against Werder Bremen in April was as emphatic as the club's unbeaten juggernaut of a league campaign.

A groin injury ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) just days before the tournament in Ivory Coast, where the Super Eagles eventually finished as runners-up.

Now fully recovered from his groin injury, Boniface has the chance to add two more pieces of silverware to his collection.

First up is the second leg of Leverkusen's Europa League final against Atalanta on May 22. Then the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on May 25 will provide a glorious chance to end his maiden season with the club on another high.

