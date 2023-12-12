Cubana Chiefpriest, like many Nigerians, has extended his congratulatory message to Victor Osimhen

This came after Osimhen bagged the CAF Player of The Year Award, which was last won by Nwankwo Kanu in 1999

Cubana, who joking demanded a 10% tithe from the footballer, shared an old video of him praying for Osimhen to win the award

Nigerian football star and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen recently added another feather to his cap after he bagged the Player of the Year (Men) at the 2023 CAF Awards at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, December 11.

Football legend Nwankwo Kanu bagged it in 1999, which means the last time a Nigerian footballer won the prestigious award was 24 years ago.

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Osimhen. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest @victorosimhen9

Aside from Osimhen, Nigerian female footballer Asisat Oshoala won her sixth Women's Player of The Year, while Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won the Women's Goalkeeper of The Year. The Falcons were also named the Women's Team of The Year.

The celebrity barman took to his Instagram page to share an old video of him with Osimhen and singer Peter Okoye of Psqure in Napoli.

In the fun video, Chiefpriest prayed for Osimhen to win the CAF Award later this year.

Reacting to Osimhen's win, the celebrity barman jokingly told Osimhen to send his tithe.

He wrote:

"Send Me My 10% Congrats African Best Player Of The Year."

Watch the video below:

Osimhen bagged Best Player of the Year at AIC Oscar Del Calcio.

People react to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

some of the comments that trailed the video.

adolnedu:

"As you prayed for him, God answered."

dondozzy42:

"Dr chiefprriest the vision Master it came to pass.."

billionaire_pastor:

"omor rich man prayer dey work ooo wow I just dey notice."

acharaman1:

"That 10 pe is important. Congratulations Victor."

lemonade_mc:

"Nah why we dey call you ChiefPriest you dey see wetin we no dey see."

Video of Osimhen with his old school teacher

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen's reaction after he met his childhood school teacher left many gushing, Legit.ng reported.

In the viral clip, Osimhen prostrated to his teacher, who was said to have convinced his father to let him play football.

Also, in another report, Osimhen linked up with former DMW signee Mayorkun in Italy.

