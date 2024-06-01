Borussia Dortmund did so many things right in the UCL 2024 final but they were not ice cold at the right moment, according to their manager Edin Terzic

Legit.ng reports that Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior scored the goals as Real Madrid overcame a spirited Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win the 2024 Champions League final

Dortmund were huge underdogs before the match, having only won the competition once before - in 1997 - and appearing in the final for the first time in 11 years

London, United Kingdom - Borussia Dortmund coach, Edin Terzic, has said "efficiency" won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final for Real Madrid on Saturday night, June 1.

Although before the final, Terzic backed his team to win the Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Spanish champions proved superior to the Germans.

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic during the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Photo credit: ANP

The German-Croatian manager said, as quoted by Madrid Zone:

"Today we found out why Real Madrid are 15-time Champions: efficiency, which is what we lacked.

"Congrats to them, they are the true champions."

He added:

"Real Madrid's players remained so hungry and motivated to win despite winning a lot. That is impressive."

UCL final: Terzic praises Bellingham, Haaland

On two of his former players (Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland), the trainer said he is "so proud" of the duo.

His words:

"I coached them and they won their first trophies with me, the DFB Pokal.

"Last year Erling was European champion (with Manchester City) and this year, Jude. They are great footballers."

Legit.ng reports that after ending the season empty-handed, Dortmund can now turn focus to next season and see if they can succeed Bayer Leverkusen as German champions.

