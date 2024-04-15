Sweet videos of Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella influencing Bayer Leverkusen's dressing room after they won their first Bundesliga title are trending online

In a video, Boniface led some of his teammates in celebration as they vibed to Flavour's song 'Nwa Baby'

Another video showed the moment Boniface poured a big cup of beer on Bayer Leverkusen's manager Xabi Alonso

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian players Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella as the German club, Bayer Leverkusen, which they play for, won their first Bundesliga title since the club was established 119 years ago.

Boniface scored one goal and created an assist as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Werder Bremen to clinch their first trophy in the 2023-24 football season.

Bayer Leverkusen's players danced to singer Flavour's song. Credit: @boniface_jrn

Boniface and Tella bring Naija vibes to Germany

The Nigerian internationals were spotted in different videos bringing Naija vibes into Bayer Leverkusen's dressing room after their victory.

In one of the viral videos, Boniface and Tella, alongside their Leverkusen teammates, were spotted dancing to the song Nwa Baby by Nigerian highlife singer Flavour.

The Netherlands football stars Jeremy Frimpong and Timothy Fosu-Mensah could be seen dancing hard to the song.

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, however, stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerian netizens over his dancing steps.

Watch the video below:

Below is another video of Victor Boniface pouring a big cup of beer on manager Xabi Alonso over their win.

Recall that Boniface was missing in action for the Super Eagles during the AFCON tournament due to an injury.

Nigerians react to Bayer Leverkusen's dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many Nigerians hailed Boniface and Tella for putting the country in the spotlight. Read some of the comments below:

OlabisiLaw:

"This is insane Love all the vibes ✨ Boniface is really reping Nigeria."

tobyasky:

"Boniface is just a thug."

SholaFolly:

"Honestly he's the only current Nigeria super star that is showcasing Naija vibes to the world."

st4kris:

"This is exactly how to celebrate. Arsenal fans celebrate too early."

