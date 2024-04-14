Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Bayern Leverkusen clinched their first-ever Bundesliga title, capping off a spectacular unbeaten season with a 5-0 thrashing of Werder on Sunday

The historic win sparked scenes of jubilation as fans poured onto the pitch to celebrate the momentous occasion alongside the team

Nigerian supporters, in particular, shared in the triumph, praising Victor Boniface, the Leverkusen striker, for his role in the club’s success

Fans invade the pitch as Leverkusen becomes chmapions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As Xabi Alonso’s team revelled in the glory of their inaugural club trophy, supporters flooded the field in celebration at the sound of the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Nigerian fans extended their congratulations to their compatriot, Victor Boniface, the striking force of Leverkusen.

Watch the video below:

Rodgersopande said:

“It's fare to say every football fan is happy for LeverkUsen.”

XXXVI wrote:

“Congratulations Bayer Leverkusen.. now towards another 5 unbeaten games for the invincible season.”

Gwilym commented:

“Poetic Bayern Munich lose the bundadliga after Harry Kane joins.”

Roman reigns:

“Arsenal bottle the league.”

Cyp TV:

“Congratulations Bayer Leverkusen.”

Ethan:

“Arsenal without Zinchenko.”

Hermes:

“No way xhaka won the league the day Arsenal lost to villa.”

Saps38:

“It was too much of Bayern Munich, thank you Bayern Leverkusen, well deserved.”

Frazer:

“This is what arsenal could of done but nah bc Zinchenko was born.”

Oluwatosin:

“Arsenal would recreate it this season.”

Steo53:

“Thought it was Villa celebrating their win over Arsenal! Abnormal will l ever experience this.”

Ko G:

“Crazy that Bayern Munich won it 10 times in a row, and when Kane came to Bayern the streak ended bro has act a curse.”

Julio:

“I'm here for Bayern Munich's downfall.”

Leverkusen’s victory places the club on 79 points, and as such, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, both on 63 points, cannot catch up with them even with five matches ahead.

Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title win is the first in the club’s history and ends Bayern’s era of dominance in Germany.

