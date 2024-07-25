Asisat Oshoala played no part in Nigeria's Paris 2024 Olympics opener as Brazil escaped with a narrow win

Unimpressed fans have called out head coach Randy Waldrum for leaving Asisat Oshoala on the bench all through the game

While 38-year-old Marta started for Brazil, some Nigerians believe a veteran like Oshoala should have also played

Nigerian football fans have expressed their disappointment after Asisat Oshoala was left on the bench for 90 minutes in their Paris 2024 Olympics opener.

Bay FC striker Oshoala did not play a minute in the Super Falcons' 1-0 loss to Brazil at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux, France.

The only goal of the game came in the 37th minute when Gabi Nunes found the back of the net from close range, earning her side all three points.

Nigerians have expressed disappointment after Asisat Oshoala was left on the bench against Brazil. Photo: Joe Prior.

Source: Getty Images

Moments earlier, the legendary Marta thought she had given her side the lead, but her effort inside the area was chalked off after the assistant referee signalled for offside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Vavel reports that Nigeria battled all through the encounter, but they could not break the defence of the three-time Olympic champions.

Former Barcelona Femeni striker Oshoala watched haplessly from the bench as her teammates battled the Brazilian Women.

After the game, Nigerians took to social media to condemn head coach Waldrum for failing to field the five-time CAF Women's Player of the Year Award winner.

@Buchi_Laba wrote on X:

"My Review of the Super falcons match vs Brazil; We lost this match based on a childish mistake and we will do better.

"Randy Waldrum got no excuses for putting Asisat Oshoala on the bench for 90minutes."

@Yuzeski

"I don't understand why Waldrum left Oshoala on the bench when she's not injured. The team needed an extra attacking power, which was clearly missing.

"The Brazilians had one of their veterans on the pitch,and her impact in the game was quite obvious."

@damilola2i

"Left Oshoala on the bench for players that can’t figure out which leg they play with. Coach better have a good explanation #NGABRA."

@iknowAprilmufc

"I want to believe Oshoala was injured, because nothing justifies her being on the bench the whole time during this game when the people upfront lacked everything basic for an attacker."

Oshoala sets Olympic target

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oshoala is optimistic about the team's chances at the Paris 2024 Olympics women's football event despite being drawn into the group of death.

The last time the Falcons featured at the summer games, they also played Brazil in the group stage of the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

The Falcons' best finish at the Olympics came at the Athens 2004 event, where they reached the quarter-final before Germany eliminated them after a 2-1 loss.

Source: Legit.ng