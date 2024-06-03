Nigerian YouTuber and skit maker Shank Comics leaves the UK after almost getting beaten up on the streets of London as he reunites with his colleague, Kai Cenat, in the US

Months after visiting Nigeria and having a fantastic time in the country, Kai Cenat declares on Shank's live session to return to the country in December

Kai Cenat noted on the Live session that he misses Nigeria and can't wait to come back and get to know the country better

The international clout and recognition that the Nigerian skit maker and YouTuber Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, better known as Shank Comics, has been able to pull to himself over the last few months has been amazing.

After spending nearly three weeks in the UK, Shank left London for the US, where he recently partook in a charity game hosted by ESPN.

The game had some of the biggest social media influencers, Live streamers, YouTubers, content creators, and ex-footballers on the pitch. Shanks, UTDtrey, Fanum, and Daniel Sturridge all partook in the charity game.

Kai Cenat reunites with Shanks

One of the highlights of ESPN's charity football match was Shank Comics's reunion with his bosom friend Kai Cenat.

Recall that Legit.ng reported how Shank was the one who invited the Live streamer to Nigeria, and he took him around Lagos on a tour of Africa's most prominent commercial nerve.

Minutes after the charity game, Kai Cenat and Shank started a Live session on IG, during which the American streamer declared his love for Nigeria and promised to return to the country in December.

Netizens react to Shank's US trip

Here are some of the reactions that trail Shank's US visit as he linked up with Kai Cenat again:

@_AsiwajuLerry:

"Naija Boy. Global Boy. Spoke it into existence."

@itsSh0la:

"A lot of people almost kiIIed this dude’s dream. Good thing he never listened to y’all and stayed focused. Keep going Shank!!!"

@Opeolu_waa:

"No go comot that flag color from your head you don let Nigeria dull your balling skills."

@iamdikeh:

"If no be that mysterious man, shank for score happy for you shankooo."

@officerwoos:

"Wi Wi Win Always brother."

@the_Lawrenz:

"You inspire me.. congrats my bro."

@danchosblown449:

"I swear I don turn Shank stand now cus this motion is insaneeee."

@the_smallie:

"Everything we prayed for will come to pass. Amen."

@nurasabitu:

"Na Future be that in the third frame?"

@danieI_main:

"Global shanks,were rooting for you."

Shank speaks on Kai Cenat coming to Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Shank opened up about inviting American Live streamer Kai Cenat to Nigeria for the first time.

When Kai Cenat recently visited Nigeria, Shank and his team went to the airport to receive him, and they spent days together touring around Lagos state.

