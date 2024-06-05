There is no final decision on the deferment of AFCON 2025, according to Luxolo September, CAF's head of communications

The AFCON in Morocco was scheduled for June 2025 but that will clash with the club world cup set for June 15 to July 13 in the US

Legit.ng reports that September put out a rebuttal hours after his colleague, Veron Mosengo-Omba, claimed that AFCON 2025 would most likely be moved to 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

Rabat, Morocco - Luxolo September, the head of communications of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has said there is no position or announcement by the organisation on the dates for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

September's rebuattal comes a few hours after reports emerged that CAF's general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, disclosed that the body could stage the 2025 AFCON, set to be hosted by Morocco, in early 2026.

CAF's Luxolo September says there are ongoing discussions between stakeholders to find common ground on the date for AFCON 2025. Photo credit:@Lux_September

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng had cited a BBC Mosengo-Omba with disclosing the imminent change of the AFCON start date.

The CAF general secretary hinged the alleged development on the timing of the football governing body, FIFA’s new 32-team club world cup in June and July 2025.

But in a swift reaction, September dismissed Mosengo-Omba's claim.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, June 5:

"AFCON 2025: There is NO CAF position or announcement on the Dates for AFCON 2025.

"There are on-going discussions between stakeholders to find common ground on dates.

"CAF EXCO will meet to discuss and take a decision soon."

Source: Legit.ng