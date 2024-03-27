Moses Simon will miss the rest of the campaign after sustaining an injury in Nigeria’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Mali on Tuesday night, March 26

Simon was stretchered off the pitch around the half-hour mark after colliding with the Malian goalkeeper

Legit.ng reports that the winger was reportedly rushed to the hospital following the incident, with his club providing an update on the extent of his injury

Marrakech, Morocco - Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Moses Simon, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, March 26.

This is according to Adepoju Tobi Samuel, a former media officer of the Future Eagles.

Samuel who was at the stadium when Simon was clumsily challenged by Mali players in a friendly, said the Nantes' man's injury "looks serious".

He wrote with an accompanying video:

"Moses Simon injury looks serious, he’s in tears. Rushed to the hospital.

"Let's say a prayer for Simon. Get well soon Simon. You will come back stronger."

Mose Simon's injury latest

Meanwhile, Nantes released a statement on Wednesday, March 27, concerning Simon.

The French Ligue 1 club said their star forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing his fibula during Nigeria's game against Mali.

The statement by Nantes partly reads:

“Moses Simon was injured yesterday (Tuesday, March 26) against Mali. Our Nigerian forward suffers from a broken fibula which means the end of the season.

“FC Nantes is already keen to provide its full support to its attacker and wishes him a speedy recovery!”

