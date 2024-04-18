Super Eagles winger Moses Simon recently trended online after some photos he posted on his page caught the attention of many netizens

The Ligue 1 star who recently picked an ankle injury, has been on the treatment table recovering

However, a trending photo of Moses Simon and his parents going on a vacation in Paris, France, has gone viral

Super Eagles and Nantes FC winger Moses Simon has sparked massive reactions online as recent images of him and his parents on a vacation abroad went viral.

Moses Simon was part of the Super Eagles team that got to the final of the 2023 AFCON. He was a vital member of the squad who provided two valuable assists, which helped the team reach the final.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon stirs reactions as he takes his parents on vacation abroad. Photo credit: @m_simon27

Source: Instagram

The Super Eagles winger recently got people talking online with images of himself and his parents, which he posted on his social media pages.

Moses Simon takes his parents abroad

The striker had revealed in his post that this was his parent's first trip ever outside the shores of Nigeria.

Moses Simon noted that he was pleased to have helped his dad fulfil one of his lifelong dreams: visiting Paris and seeing the Eiffel Tower.

See Moses Simon's post below:

Netizens react to Moses Simon's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral photos:

@ebele_jr:

"Best part of life.. ♥️♥️ God bless you senior man this how life should be.. it only those who understand the sacrifice they paid knows the worth."

@jebuck15:

"Family over anything."

@oluwashina:

"Beautiful Wishing you a speedy recovery, Daddy."

@lerebayo:

"Get well soon Simon."

@msignatures__:

"Speedy recovery."

@ richiedave247:

"Agatu to the worldBig Congratulations my brotherly."

@evi.nation:

"Idoma blood, shout out to you out there."

@i_am_abokii:

"Your Parents go live Long. Mo Simon. Wishing You Quick Recuperation."

@itzjaystylez:

"Family time, best time. Na Mama Shoe they burst my brain pass."

Moses Simon rushed to the hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Moses Simon was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a clumsy challenge during the Super Eagles match against Mali.

The Nantes man tackled Ali Aboubacar during a friendly match against Mali in Morocco.

According to a statement released by Moses Simon's club, he will be out till the end of the season.

