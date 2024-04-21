Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

FCT, Abuja - Social media reports started circulating on Saturday, April 20, that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially appointed Super Eagles legend, Emmanuel Amunike, as the new head coach of the senior national team.

Many congratulatory messages have been sent to Amunike, a former African Footballer of the Year who has coached Nigeria under-17, Tanzania's senior national team, and Zanaco football club of Zambia.

Emmanuel Amunike speaks during a media briefing with FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) at Luzhniki Stadium on July 12, 2018, in Moscow, Russia. Photo credit: Joosep Martinson

Legit.ng reports that since Portuguese tactician, Jose Peseiro, parted ways with the NFF in March, Amunike's former international teammate, Finidi George, has been managing the Super Eagles' team in an interim capacity.

How true is the claim that Amunike, 53, is now the new head coach of the national team? Legit.ng examines.

Amunike: No official announcement from NFF

On Sunday afternoon, April 21, Legit.ng put calls through to Ademola Olajire, NFF’s director of communications, for official comments on the alleged development, but he terminated the calls without picking up.

Olajire also did not respond to our SMS inquiry as of the time of publishing this report.

What we know is that the NFF has not officially named the new Super Eagles coach.

As former media officer of the Future Eagles, Adepoju Tobi, stated on his verified social media pages, "the news of an appointment is the speculation of the media and their sources but the NFF has not issued an official statement".

Tobi added:

"All fingers crossed for the official announcement possibly this week."

