Children from Akwa Ibom state will become the direct beneficiaries of the future camp allowances and match bonuses of William Troost-Ekong

The 30-year-old defender said he has donated his Super Eagles allowance to children from his state of origin

Troost-Ekong was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch mother and a Nigerian father from Akwa Ibom state

FCT, Abuja - 30-year-old Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong has donated his future camp allowances and match bonuses to Akwa Ibom children.

The PAOK Thessaloniki defender in Greece made this known during an interview on Brila FM on Monday, April 15.

Troost-Ekong was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch mother and a Nigerian father Photo credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Why Troost-Ekong is donating allowances to Akwa Ibom kids

The Akwa Ibom state indigene sees it as a way of giving back to the society that birthed and nurtured his father, The Punch reports.

Troost-Ekong is seen as a worthy ambassador and was honoured by Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno for his outstanding performances for the Super Eagles at the 2024 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Legit.ng recalls that Ekong was the Super Eagles’ top scorer with three goals and was named MVP of the tournament.

The player presented an Eagles jersey to Governor Eno during a reception at the Government House in Uyo as a token of appreciation for the state’s unwavering support and encouragement.

He switched allegiance to Nigeria and made his senior debut for Nigeria on June 13, 2015, in an AFCON qualifying match against Chad after representing the Netherlands in junior competitions.

Troost Ekong speaks on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Troost-Ekong said if he had the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, he would say 'yes'. The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Asked in a recent interview with CNN if he fancies the chance to play alongside the former world's best player, Ekong answered:

"Who wouldn't? One of the best players in the world. We would have to see what happens, but I’m happy at POAK."

