EXCLUSIVE: "Not Announced Anyone as Super Eagles Coach", NFF Reacts to Alleged Amunike's Appointment
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked the report that it has appointed former international, Emmanuel Amunike as Super Eagles coach.
The NFF's director of communication, Ademola Olajire disclosed this to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 21.
Olajire described the alleged appointment of Amunike as Super Eagles coach as fake news.
"Fake news. NFF has NOT announced anyone."
