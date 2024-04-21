Global site navigation

Local editions

EXCLUSIVE: "Not Announced Anyone as Super Eagles Coach", NFF Reacts to Alleged Amunike's Appointment
Football

EXCLUSIVE: "Not Announced Anyone as Super Eagles Coach", NFF Reacts to Alleged Amunike's Appointment

by  Ridwan Adeola Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked the report that it has appointed former international, Emmanuel Amunike as Super Eagles coach.

The NFF's director of communication, Ademola Olajire disclosed this to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 21.

NFF debunks reports of Amunike's appointment as Super Eagles coach
NFF's director of communication, Ademola Olajire describes it as fake news Photo credit: Joosep Martinson
Source: Getty Images

Olajire described the alleged appointment of Amunike as Super Eagles coach as fake news.

"Fake news. NFF has NOT announced anyone."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel