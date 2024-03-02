Augustine Eguavoen has been reportedly appointed as the interim coach of Nigeria's national football team, Super Eagles, following Jose Peseiro's resignation

Eguavoen, 58, will lead the team temporarily until a permanent replacement is found for the national team

The Super Eagles legend has previously managed the team on three occasions, including at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Nigeria won bronze

FCT, Abuja - Following Jose Peseiro's resignation as the Super Eagles coach due to contract expiration, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly appointed Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach of the national team.

Eguaveon, 58, will lead the three-time African champions on a temporary contract until the NFF appoints a permanent new for the team, according to Soccernet.

The NFF has reportedly appointed Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach of the Super Eagles after Jose Peseiro's exit. Photo credits: DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP, Carlos Rodrigues

Eguaveon's fourth time as Super Eagles coach

Meanwhile, The Nation noted that the new appointment marked the fourth time Eguavoen is managing the national team.

He was reportedly appointed the caretaker coach of the Nigeria national team in June 2005 with his coaching staff including Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi and Ike Shorunmu.

The new interim coach managed the national team at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the team won a bronze medal, beating Senegal in the third-place play-off.

He was sacked in April 2006. Eguaveon was appointed as a caretaker manager in June 2010 by the NFF to replace Swedish Lars Lagerbäck until he decided his future plans.

Eguavoen was appointed the head coach of the Nigeria national under-23 football team in August 2010.

The Super Eagles legend, however, fell short of expectations as his team failed to qualify for the 2012 London Olympic Games. He resigned in December 2011 following the failure to secure the Olympics ticket.

In December 2021, Eguavoen was again appointed an interim manager of the Super Eagle for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Gernot Rohr's exit.

The former Nigeria defender returned to his position as the technical director of the Nigerian national team after the Super Eagles were knocked out in the round of sixteen.

